The 45 years have satisfied Sergio García. The golfer has raised the title of LIV in Hong Kong and has done so bluntly, with three shocks on the second classified, Dean Burmester. Everyone agrees … In this week, the best version of the Castellón player has been seen, playing with great serenity and enjoying each blow. In addition, he has also won the team competition (the Fireballs) two weeks in a row and, although it is true that it may seem a minor title, it is not for Sergio that acts as a proud captain and enjoys commanding his team formed by Abraham Ancer, David Puig and Luis Masaveu.

Precisely to be so competent in this team mode comes wonderful in a year Ryder, because he acknowledges that his mission is to display his best game to win a place for the event in the New York Bethpage Campo, next September. But long before Europe’s appointment in the United States is the Augusta Masters, precisely within a month, for which Garcia presents his credentials to take his second ‘Major’ in his number 100 appointment in a big one.

The day started with Sergio at the top of the table, but sharing leadership with Paul Casey and Peter Uihlein. To make clear his status as an aspiring title at stake, in Hole 3 he packed a very long ‘putt’ for ‘Eagle’ that placed a leader. With a great game of ‘Tee’ A ‘Green’ he was advancing in the return, but it was a streak of five consecutive Birdies, between holes 8 and 11, which gave him the advantage that in the end he seemed insurmountable for his rivals. He still was successful to write down a ‘Birdie’ more in 16 and that is that the old ‘putter’, who has granted a new opportunity, has given him an outstanding performance. In the end, a return without a macula (like that of Saturday) for -18 in the end and joy in style by joining, again, its individual title to that of its team, in which a ‘Putt’ stratospheric of Luis Masaveu in his last hole was decisive for the second consecutive triumph of the Fireballs.

Another novelty in Garcia’s Stock Exchange was precisely in his bearing, Benji Thompson, who turned his second week as Sergio’s ‘caddie’ and knew the field for a thousand wonders, because he already won here with Abraham Ancer in 2024.

Jon Rahm does not attach from the top-10

The Basque player ended in the sixth place, with -11 in the accumulated. Jon had no chance to enter the fight for the title, but he does keep his record of always ending in the top ten since he joined Liv Golf in December 2023. The other Spaniards in the Saudi league were David Puig, 18.º with -8, and the ‘Rookie’ Luis Masaveu, 42.º with -2.