Sergio Galván begins to hand over his throne: heartfelt message to Dayro Moreno

Sergio Alejandro Galván Rey arrived as a stranger to Colombian football and then entered history forever. The Argentine is the top scorer in the Colombian League, with 224 goals.

Galván was hired by Once Caldas in 1996 and at first it was difficult for him to get into the rhythm of Colombian football. When the club was about to release him, he scored five goals against Cúcuta Deportivo, on January 12, 1997, and thus guaranteed his continuity.

Galván scored the goal of Once Caldas' first title, on June 8, 2003, and was part of the team that won the Copa Libertadores in 2004: he played the first phase and then went to the MLS.

While Galván continued breaking nets in Nacional, Santa Fe and América, another scorer appeared in Once Caldas: Dayro Moreno made his debut for the white club partnering with the Argentine, on April 27, 2003, against Deportivo Pasto.

Now, Dayro, who also played for Junior, Millonarios, Nacional and Bucaramanga, is very close to breaking Galván's mark. He reached 223 points on Tuesday, in the 0-2 victory against the blues in El Campín, and this Friday he plays against Cali in Palmaseca.

Galván's inheritance to Dayro: heartfelt message

Galván already feels Dayro's footsteps and that is why he made a video in which he talks about his former teammate, with whom they shared a team for a year and a half.

“For me, being the top scorer in the history of Colombian football is an honor and Once Caldas has been an important part of that achievement,” said Galván.

“Now Dayro is very close to breaking that record. I'm happy for him, I've known him since he arrived at Once Caldas and we had the opportunity to share many moments,” he added.

“The best of all is that this record will continue at Once Caldas,” concluded the gunner.

🔊 “The record will continue at home…”🇮🇹

The legends of the FPC are white 🏆🤍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6xUTEvBxXW — 🏆 Once Caldas DAF ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@oncecaldas) March 1, 2024

The reunion of Galván and Dayro

Before the game against Cali, Galván and Dayro met again in the dressing room. The Argentine will commentate on the match for Win Sports.

Galván is Once Caldas' top scorer in the entire history of the League: he reached 160 goals. Dayro Moreno is third today, with 117, also surpassed by Arnulfo Valentierra, who scored 144 points.

SPORTS

More Sports news