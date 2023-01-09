Sergio Galliani He published, through his official Instagram account, photographs of his eldest daughter, Rafaella Galliani, hours before their marriage. In this post, the popular Miguel Ignacio de las Casas from “Al fondo hay sitio” could not help but be moved and his face reveals it. It is worth mentioning that Connie Chaparro also shared details of the ‘Rafa’ look. “We wish you all the happiness in the world,” she wrote in stories on the aforementioned platform.

Sergio Galliani: what did you say to your daughter?

“Fly high, my girl, as always intelligent, beautiful in all your forms… in good times and in bad times fly high, my girl, in your new life and always with the light of your innocent girl’s smile… . I love you forever” wrote the renowned interpreter on social networks.

Sergio Galliani dedicated emotional words to his daughter at her wedding. Photo: Sergio Galliani/Instagram

What happened to Sergio Galliani, the popular ‘Nachito’ from “Al fondo hay sitio”, after leaving TV?

Sergio Galliani is a famous actor, born on February 5, 1967, who has been recognized for playing iconic characters such as Miguel Ignacio de las Casas and Lieutenant Bacacorzo in the film “Pantaleon and the visitors.”

In 2021, Connie Chaparro’s husband launched EcoBus, a line of 100% electric buses and minibuses —which do not use gasoline, charge current or solar energy— with an affordable price for the user.

On that occasion, Galliani expressed: “We want to change the world, change the face of transport and, for this reason, we created EcoBus. In this first stage, we have managed to implement the system in Punta Hermosa, where we started the South pilot plan thanks to an agreement with the municipality. We are also working on the North project, from the Tortugas spa to Nuevo Chimbote, which in turn enters the Nepeña, San Jacinto and Moro valleys, as well as spas and beaches such as Samanco and Vesique.”

The Peruvian actor launched a line of buses and minibuses that do not need gasoline. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Instagram

How old are Sergio Galiani and Connie Chaparro?

Connie Chaparro, a well-known radio host, came into the world on April 29, 1983, so she is currently 39 years old. On his part, Sergio Galiani was born in February 1967, which is why it is known that he is 55. In this way, it is known that they are 16 years apart.