Sergio Galliani, known for his role as ‘Nachito’ in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, not only left a mark on Peruvian television, but also stood out for an unusual Guinness record in 2007. This feat, which few know, demonstrated the creative and supportive capacity of the actor.

In that year, Galliani joined the ‘Terra Challenge’, a digital production initiative Terra which sought to carry out the most extensive and uninterrupted TV broadcast to raise funds to benefit the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases (INEN). What began as an altruistic gesture became an extraordinary challenge. How do i do it? Coming up next, we tell you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSklQd1JlCU

YOU CAN SEE: How much does a cleaning worker earn in Australia? Peruvian reveals shocking figure and surprises in networks

What Guinness record did Sergio Galliani win?

The actor set out to stay on a live broadcast for four days and three nights to surpass the initial idea of ​​three days and two nights. The chosen format was a ‘talk show’, with a constant rotation of guests who supported the animation of the space. Changing audiences every four hours, Galliani had to interview a guest every 60 minutes and remain active at all times.

The feat was not without difficulties. One of the most challenging moments was low hemoglobin that the actor suffered, which took him to the limit. Faced with this situation, Dr. Pérez Albela took over temporarily to allow Galliani to recover and continue with the challenge for the benefit of the INEN.

Sergio Galliani held the Guinness record for the longest TV program. Photo: composition LR/La República/Laura Correa Solís/O…ABEART

YOU CAN SEE: Nicola Porcella denounces discrimination on a MEXICO airline: “You are not going to pass because you are Peruvian”

With determination and solidarity, Sergio Galliani reached an astonishing 47 hours and 10 minutes. He set a record that has not yet been surpassed in Peru. His efforts were recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records and left a legacy of creativity that endures to this day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x18pSGR48Zw

#Sergio #Galliani #unusual #Guinness #record #actor #bottom #room #win