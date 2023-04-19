Sergio Galliani has charted an impeccable career within the world of acting over the years. However, the artist knew that he did not want to dedicate himself to a single item. Therefore, he stepped forward and launched an exclusive business that revolutionizes the transportation system. In that sense, he contributes a lot to caring for the environment. What is it about? In the following note, we tell you all the details.

Sergio Galliani and Alex Cattaneo have a business they call Epiphany Transport. It consists of the creation of a line system of Ecobuses, that seeks to care for the environment and change the world. In addition, it not only provides a form of transportation that is safe for the environment, but it is also an unforgettable experience for the family.

“It was born from the need to breathe eco-friendly transport, with a lot of ventilation, because we were born in the pandemic. We have been friends with Alex for a little over 14 years, almost now, and we are always talking about doing projects”, Galliani said.

How did the Sergio Galliani project start?

Sergio revealed that this project began with the search for a transport that was ventilated. The first test was with an electric golf cart, which was fitted with a panel and had room for eight passengers. Connie Chaparro’s couple had the intention of mobilizing people who needed to go shopping for food, since Punta Hermosa, the place where the project began, has remote spaces.

“We live on the beach, and you walk blocks of blocks to do the shopping (…) I took my neighbors, and then everyone began to ask ‘bring more, pull me,'” he asserted.

How much does the Epiphany Transport service cost?

The other new detail of Sergio and Alex’s business is the digital collection that it has Epiphany Transport, since QR are used to carry out this process. Besides, They have packages on their website from 12 soles for 15 trips, up to 35 soles, which would give you up to 90 trips.

Sergio Galliani: what is the goal of your venture?

Epiphany Transport It has three main objectives, which differentiate it from other means of transport. Its first function is to walk the user, likewise, to transport local people and, finally, to do tourism.

Ecobus ride along the beaches of Punta Hermosa. Photo: ecobusplayasperu/ instagram

