Surprisingly last week, and under pressure from the Chivas fans, the board decided to terminate the relationship with Marcelo Michel Leaño as technical director. And it is that Leaño was uncontrollable throughout the match against Rayados de Monterrey since they lost 3 goals to 1.
Before the departure of Leaño, the technical direction of Chivas was taken on an interim basis by Ricardo Cadena who immediately gave results and managed to defeat the Cruz Azul machine by a minimum.
Sergio Flores, who received the captain’s badge for Ricardo Cadena, spoke after the game and gave his position on the departure of Marcelo Leaño and the election of a new technical director after the return of the already well-known and beloved for all the red and white fans, Matias Almeyda.
“The truth is that we had not found out about that. We are very closed between us, we are living our moment and thinking about the games nothing else. The coach is decided by the leaders and we can’t do anything,” Flores told the mixed zone.
According to different media, Matias Almeyda is negotiating his departure from the San Jose Earthquakes and it will be after this that the rojiblanca board can start negotiating with “Pelado” his return to Chivas.
