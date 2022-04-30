Colombian presidential candidates Sergio Fajardo and Rodolfo Hernández, during a meeting in Bogotá, on April 29, 2022. sergio_fajardo (RR.SS.)

Lagging behind in opinion polls, both Sergio Fajardo and Rodolfo Hernández need a change of direction to prevent their aspirations from running aground and regain momentum just a month before the presidential elections in Colombia. The discreet approaches between the two candidates, one at the head of the center coalition and the other independent, have intensified this week with the uncertain purpose of uniting before the first round, on May 29. But just when they seemed to be heading for a good port, they collided with the results of a new poll published this Friday that makes it difficult to make a move with the potential to change the landscape of a campaign that has been put up for them.

Fajardo and Hernández -who remained a Lone Ranger apart from the three big blocs – have alternated between third and fourth place in the polls, behind the leftist Gustavo Petro, the favorite, and his closest pursuer, Federico phyco Gutiérrez, who has managed to regroup to the right. The campaign leans toward polarization. While Petro, at the head of the Historical Pact, has on average marked around 35% of the preferences and Gutiérrez 24%, Fajardo and Hernández tend to appear around 10%. A study by the firm Invamer released this Friday further cast a shadow over that panorama, placing Petro with 43.6%, Gutiérrez with 26.7%, Hernández with 13.9% and Fajardo with an alarming 6.5%.

The teacher and the an engineer they would be unusual traveling companions. Although both are considered alternative politicians compared to the traditional parties, their character is very different. The political autobiography of Fajardo, a mathematician who has been mayor of Medellín and governor of Antioquia at the head of citizen movements, is entitled the power of decency, and promises to embody a responsible change, without fanfare, in contrast to Petro. Hernández, a builder with a short political career who has been mayor of Bucaramanga, stood out as a populist phenomenon difficult to pigeonhole, he appeals to indignation and became famous for his social media strategy and for using a popular language that does not escape the insults and rudeness. Nor is it entirely clear that his electorates are compatible.

An identity unites them around the fight against corruption, Fajardo has argued after winking at him through social networks and meetings in search of a mechanism that allows them to converge. They had already taken coffee at the end of March, when they agreed that corruption is Colombia’s main problem. “We sat down to discuss this concern and how to remove the corrupt from power,” they then published in a coordinated manner on their social networks. “I am talking with Rodolfo, we have talked and we are going to continue talking,” Fajardo declared this Friday when asked about the approaches, after both attended a forum on childhood in Bogotá. “We have common ground, but that’s going to take a while,” he added.

Unlike Hernández, who signed up by signatures, but lost strength and visibility by staying away from the big blocs, Fajardo won a sort of primary to lead the Centro Esperanza Coalition. However, his sector came out weakened. In the consultations of the three great alliances, Fico Gutiérrez tripled the votes of the former governor of Antioquia, and Petro quintupled them. The center has closed ranks in support of its candidate, but needs a turnaround to close the gap with Gutiérrez, and thus aspire to a place in the second round. Looking ahead to the final stretch, Fajardo has launched “the comeback”, but for now this strategy has not been reflected in the polls.

The two alternative candidates want to stay in the bidding, and despite the good atmosphere between them, neither seems willing to give up their place. As the winner of a referendum, Fajardo is almost forced to make it to the first round or face legal and financial implications. Hernández does not, but the Invamer survey has accentuated the obstacles. “If I double it, how am I going to retire,” the former mayor of Bucaramanga told Caracol Radio. “I am not going to join anyone (…) If Sergio Fajardo does not join me, then I am still alone, without rancor,” he later wrote on social networks.

Andrés Segura, a public affairs consultant, points out that “Rodolfo is holding his own, you don’t see where he can grow, but his voters are very loyal. Any alliance with him included can be a turning point in the campaign. As analyst Yann Basset, professor of Political Science at the Universidad del Rosario, points out, “it was implicitly considered that it was a union in favor of Fajardo,” but now it is technically and politically complicated. At the same time, he adds, there is enormous pressure on both of them to do it, relaunch the race and ward off the useful voting effect that has favored the frontrunners and keeps them down in the polls. “It’s the only way to kick this board,” he says. Fajardo, the mathematician of the campaign, must solve a paradox.

