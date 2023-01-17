Sinaloa, Mexico. The writer Sergio E. Aviles launches his new book family jewels, a story in which the author did not want to limit himself to literary genres and in which he mixes the thriller and the historical novel. “I didn’t want to stick to any of the canons and that’s exactly where this mixture of genres comes from. I insist a lot that for me genres are a compilation, they don’t have clear nuances, they don’t have borders. I did not want to follow any of these forms, however, I did take advantage of a lot of them ”, he says by telephone to DEBATE.

From Romania to Mexico

family jewels introduces us to private detective Rubén Pablo Alcocer, a 54-year-old man who lives in Saltillo. His most recent job has led him to a very complicated situation: a man and a woman have him tied to a chair, with a plastic bag over his head, and they have stuck toothpicks under his fingernails. His captors want to know where his client’s old diamond necklace, once the property of the Romanian crown, has been.

Knowing about said necklace implied an arduous investigation for the writer: it was manufactured in Russia and passed into the hands of Vlad Tepes in Romania. In his transit through the European imperial houses he arrived at the court of Queen Victoria, in England; and ended in Mexico during the six-year term of Ávila Camacho. In the end he discovered that there are always intrigues and troubles behind these stories.

“Actually, he knew absolutely nothing, not even about the chemical composition of the jewels, and after all the history that runs when he comes to the surface. I began to realize that a lot of the weaker diamonds, for example, are sometimes considered very unlucky, that all the owners end up tragically dead and especially the men for some reason. Then the topic of the history of the gems began to attract my attention and once inside the history of the gems all the passion that they entail”.

In the plot, to resist his torture, the protagonist recounts the long history of the jewel, which goes back to the 15th century, going through the destinies of various European dynasties, and in which Napoleon and Count Dracula also participate. “I think it’s impossible to talk about Romania and not think about Dracula. The story of the real Dracula always caught my attention, because it is even more fantastic than the Dracula in the novel. I really wanted to do something with this true story of Vald the Impaler, and I took advantage of this jewel falling into my hands to tie up a combination of the stories”, shares the screenwriter and film director.

writer and reader

Sergio E. Aviles He says that everything an author reads conforms to his taste and of course, for him there are things that he would like to emulate. “I insist a lot on the use of language that Mark Twain makes, when in Huckleberry Finn they come down the Mississippi River, but the language of the characters, with whom they meet, keeps changing, so that caught my attention from the beginning. As for humor, the play on words, I think that I went a lot to Enrique Jardiel Poncela, to whom we have not done enough justice, since most of his work is theater and is not as well known as novels. ”.

We also recommend you read:

Arturo Loera poetizes ‘Some dreams about capitalism’

“Both music and the stage have been like a vocation”: Tenor Alonso Sicairos-León

Literary adaptations that we will see on screen in 2023

Finally, it ensures that family jewels readers will find a narrative from which they will not be able to escape. “It will bring back many memories of what we have seen in human beings. The different facets of jewelry are nothing more than facets of the same personality of human nature and we will find them in the people who surround us in our own family”.