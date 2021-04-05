Oscar nominee for Rome, Sergio Diaz He spoke via Zoom with media from various countries, including La República.

Being a film with little dialogue and where the emotional charge is centered on the sound, what was the biggest challenge you had?

The main challenge was to find elements that would contribute to the story and be told in a poetic way, so to speak, but always following this authentic line that Chloe (Zhao, the director) wanted. That it had no dramatic or excessive touch with the sound because it is very easy to go to the gimmicky part, to the dramatic part of the sound. What we wanted to do was preserve this organic natural line and at the same time be touching the terrain of immersive sound, something that does not happen in this type of genre.

What did Nomadland represent on a personal and professional level?

On a personal level, you realize that as a human being you can live with the basics or go back to the basics and be happy with what you have and not with what you want to have, so for me it was like a handbrake. On a professional level, it is always a challenge and here the challenge was that to date, today, I have not been able to shake hands or give Chloe a hug because we did everything remotely, thanks to technology and advances that there is today. That does not mean that all films can be made that way, it was our turn.

And how does that (remote work) work? Because you are an Oscar nominee (for Rome) and your opinion must also be heard …

Chloe’s idea was very clear from the beginning. What we did was use a tool that allowed us to have viewings with Chloe each week of the film and our goal was to have 10 minutes of film per day. We had a deadline and that date was to go to the festivals. We had eight or ten weeks to do the whole movie and we established a strategy. Thanks to this, to the precision and organization of the entire team, it happened and I believe that beyond the strategy and technology, it is the click you have with the film and the intuition you have to be able to contribute to the project because you can know how to use the tools, but you have to have something additional and that is pure understanding. And I speak it on behalf of the entire team that works with me.

If Chloe wins the Oscar for best director …?

(Smiles) He already earned it. So, simply to enjoy this trip that has been extraordinary and of many satisfactions. What is most important to me is everything that was done and what is in the film will live forever. At some point, any of us is going to leave, but he will have left something for the posterity of future generations and that is basically what we work for, to leave a mark, a story. I feel very fortunate and blessed to work on these types of projects.