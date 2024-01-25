Sergio del Molino wins the Alfaguara 2024 award

Journalism, essay and novel have alternated in the career of Sergio del Molino (Madrid, 44 years old), author of the famous essay Empty Spainfrom the memoirs of mourning for the death of his son The violet hour or the fictionalized biography of the former socialist president A certain Gonzalez. In this newly released 2024, the writer and EL PAÍS columnist has won the Alfaguara prize, an award that celebrates the best literature in Spanish, which is awarded annually to an unpublished novel and which is endowed with 160,000 euros and simultaneous publication in the entire Spanish-speaking territory of the award-winning work. On this occasion the work is titled Germans and will hit bookstores on March 21.

The award-winning novel traces the history of a German colony that arrived in Cádiz during World War I from Africa and that will never return to its country of origin. With it Del Molino returns to a topic that he touched on at the beginning of his career, in a journalistic key, in the book Soldiers in the garden of peace. On that occasion it was an investigation, and this time the book takes as its axis a family intrigue of the descendants of those Germans stranded in Zaragoza, the city where Sergio del Molino grew up and resides. “It is a novel, a novel, and in that sense it puts my literature in another point,” explained the author, who, having just arrived from the train, mentioned in his first words Pablo Bieger, a descendant of a German family from Zaragoza, recently deceased, whom has dedicated Germans. “The characters are not real nor are they inspired by the people who actually arrived. The real thing is the event of his landing in Spain, that's all. I knew I was going to do a novel and not a historical reconstruction when I understood that it was going to be a story about the present, with the help of Schubert and German musical references. I don't have eureka moments or epiphanies, I mature slowly and this was one of the issues I had in my bedroom. There are things of mine in all the characters.”

The decision of the jury, made up of Rosa Montero, Juan José Millás, Sergio Ramírez, Laura Restrepo and Manuel Rivas, all of them authors of Alfaguara, and the director of the publishing house (with voice, but without vote), Pilar Reyes, has been unanimous, no one served as president. The award recognizes Del Molino's “mastery in narrating a very little-known event in the history of Spain, related to the mutations of Nazism and with profound consequences in today's world,” as read by Nicaraguan author Sergio Ramírez, announce the ruling. Millás highlighted “the balance between narration and reflection” and Rivas said that it is a work “sentipensante”. Rosa Montero praised the choral nature of this work of fiction and how the voices are well differentiated: “It deals with the power of guilt, of the family, such a terrifying founding nucleus,” she added. For his part, Restrepo highlighted “the handling of secrecy and a silence that becomes poisonous,” and referred to a Lovecraft-like monster that runs through the book.

Del Molino spoke about how his novel returns to the idea that the past “is always hidden away,” and the dilemma about whether “we are responsible for the family legacy; or what we do with the sins of our fathers.” The protagonist family, as the author explained, “is patrician because it has done very well, but it is already in decline, and the different voices that narrate different versions.” Although the Germans in this fiction landed in Spain before the rise of Hitler, in the novel “there are Nazis,” del Molino assured. “It would be very disappointing if there weren't any,” he joked. “These Germans arrived in 1916 and evaded expulsion in 1919. When the Third Reich arrived, they were Nazified because they suffered very intense propaganda from Hitler. Some end up on the Russian front, because for them Nazism represents that greatness of Germany that they cannot find.” Corruption and an urban bombing are also part of the plot in its dimension closest to the present.

The winner of the XVII Alfaguara Prize was announced this Thursday in the column room of the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, whose director celebrated the return of the publishing house to this institution by giving the welcome words. The lunch included the president of the Congress, Francina Armengol; the general director of Books and the Promotion of Reading, María José Gálvez; and the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports, Marta Rivera de la Cruz. Writers from the Penguin Random House group such as Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Ray Loriga, Santiago Roncagliolo, Luis Mateo Díez and Manuel Vicent attended the event, which was also attended by the poet Luisa Castro, the writers Marcos Giralt and Lucía Lijtmaer and the director of the Eva Orúe Book Fair, as well as the booksellers Jesús Trueba (The Good Life) and Lola Larumbe (Alberti).

Nuria Cabutí, CEO of Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial, highlighted in her speech, prior to the announcement of the award, the 60th anniversary that Alfaguara is celebrating this year, a publishing house “that has been an interpreter of its time since it was founded by the Cela brothers, also with Jaime Salinas, who promoted the translation of great works, in the 90s with Juan Cruz and Amaya Lezcano, who valued a pan-Hispanic vocation, something that Pilar Reyes has promoted.” For 10 years the label has been part of the publishing conglomerate. “We then adopted his exquisite treatment with the authors and their catalogue,” Cabutí concluded.