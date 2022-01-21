The Catalan artist Sergio Dalma returns to the Region of Murcia this Saturday, and he does so with a new album under his arm. ‘Alegría’ (Sony Music, 2021) is an album full of positivism and good vibes that has a double version in Spanish and Catalan of the song ‘La noche de San Juan’, in addition to the acoustic ‘Maldita ironía’. The concert will be at the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena, at 8:00 p.m., following the pertinent capacity measures. Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the auditorium (auditorioelbatel.es) from 30 to 60 euros depending on the location.

sergio dalma When

Saturday, at 8:00 p.m.

Where

El Batel Auditorium. Cartagena.

How many

Tickets: 30-60 euros.

The singer from Sabadell already passed through the Region of Murcia last year with his anniversary tour ‘Tour 30… y tanto’ -an album published in 2019 and which achieved two gold record certifications-, specifically, through Murcia within of the festival Las Noches del Malecón. Then it generated some controversy for comments contrary to the rule that established that the public should be seated.

Thirty-two years later, Sergio Dalma continues to reap successes, filling capacity and recalling events such as his performance at the 1991 Eurovision gala with his renowned song ‘Bailar pegados’. The Catalan has one of the most personal voices on the national pop scene and there is no doubt that he continues to have a legion of faithful followers.