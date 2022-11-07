Natalia Salas Y Serge Coloma They have become the favorite couple of the moment due to the latest events in which they have been involved. It turned out that, when starting chemotherapy treatment to treat her breast cancer, the actress decided to shave off her long red hair. Likewise, her partner followed in her footsteps in a gesture of solidarity.

Many television characters applauded the initiative of the agricultural engineer and, in order to learn more about how they cope with their relationship and their work as parents in the current circumstances, the duo went to the set of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

How did Natalia Salas react when she found out she had cancer?

There, the actress of “Don’t tell me spinster” spoke openly about her illness and it was her husband who, at one point, took the floor to describe how they dealt with the news of their diagnosis.

Natalia reported that she received the news that she had breast cancer when she was taking a shower and it was very hard for her. “The word death never crossed my mind, she (Natalia) did. He got out of the shower and started crying and told me ‘I don’t want to die’, I told him ‘you’re not going to die’”, Sergio Coloma said.

As if to add humor to the interview, the actress added that she knew something had to die at some point anyway, but she wasn’t ready to leave so soon.

Natalia Salas’ husband remembers the time she broke

After that, the husband of the actress recognized before cameras, that he always tried to be an emotional support for Natalia; however, there were times when having to deal with the idea that the cancer had come home was very difficult for him.

“I have cried alone and with her, The day he went in for the operation I was about to collapse, but I saw his mother crying and I pulled myself together. Then I went to a corner and I started to cry ”, revealed Sergio Coloma.

How did Natalia Salas and Sergio Coloma meet?

Her first contact was in February 2017, when Natalia Salas was part of an acting workshop. They clicked almost instantly and have not parted since.

After three years of relationship, the actress became pregnant at the beginning of the pandemic and began to create more content for social networks. At the same time, Sergio began to have more prominence in this. To date, clips of him are very popular on social networks.