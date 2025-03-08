Sergio Cisneros dies, ‘Kiskilla’, an exteclist of Mägo de Oz, at 58

This morning the official page on Instagram of Mägo de Oz has issued a statement in which the Heavy Metal group announced the death of its former keyboardist Sergio Cisneros Anguita, Kiskilla At 58 years of age and after three years fighting an obstructive pulmonary disease that ended up leaving him prostrate and dependent on an oxygen ball.

“Our dear friend has stopped suffering and is finally where there is no pain,” writes the components of Mägo de Oz. “It has been an honor to share with you the path of yellow tiles,” they add to the pair that regret their death with an emphatic metaphor: “These days in Madrid does not stop raining and it is that even the sky cries its loss.” Finally, the band says goodbye to Cisneros: “Esperans and sees organizing a last concert for when we arrive.”

Cisneros joined the group in 2000, when he already had a long 12 -year career, but remained in his best moments, becoming a nuclear part of Mägo de Oz. He participated in recording of the album Finisterrawith which the band finally managed to conquer the general public. Remained in the front line until 2012, appearing in the credits of Gaia, Belfast, THE CITY OF THE TREES either Love and Ozamong other works.