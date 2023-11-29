The competition in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ continues and each time the participants are closer than expected Grand finale; However, as part of the format, she had to leave the program to one of its members. On this occasion, the famous person who left Latina’s kitchen space was the former soccer player Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra. The Argentine commentator could not save himself from saying goodbye to the competition, since days before knowing the winner the demand is greater.

What did ‘Checho’ Ibarra say after being eliminated from ‘The Great Chef’?

After meeting the one eliminated from the night in the Latina reality show, Sergio Ibarra He gave some words of gratitude in which he recognized the qualities of each of the judges. In addition, he wished her colleagues Tilsa Lozano, Gino Pesaressi, Mónica Zevallos and Christian Ysla the best.

“I never saw you in a bad mood (Nelly), always with a smile, we love you very much, never change. Beyond the fact that you have criticized me many times and I (Javier) got frustrated, sometimes I got angry, but what I felt was that you were telling me so that I could improve. They are a good group, may the best win. Thanks for everything“, he expressed.

Who’s still on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

There are only a few days left until the grand finale of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef’ and only the best of this edition will reach the final stage. For the moment, those who are still in the competition and fighting to get a place to become the winner are Tilsa Lozano, Mónica Zevallos, Gino Pesaressi and Christian Ysla.

But this is not all, because at the end of the season an edition will begin with the most beloved celebrities of all seasons. After the previews of the fifth edition, viewers are waiting to see a higher level in the competition.