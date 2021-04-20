At 87, the Chilean actor Sergio Chamy He was approved to travel to the United States and be able to be present at the 93rd edition of the Oscars, which will take place on April 25.

As is known, the Latin American production The Mole Agent is nominated in the category Best documentary. Its protagonist is the long-lived interpreter, who together with the director Maite Alberdi and the producer Marcela Santibañez will represent Chile at the gala.

Through his social networks, Don Sergio shared how he lives the journey in the middle of the pandemic of coronavirus. As he pointed out, it is the first time in his life that he has made a trip.

“I tell you that They proposed me a new mission and they don’t know all the laps I gave it . I couldn’t make up my mind, but I thought about the way people talk about older people, ”the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

“Always thinking about illnesses, about the end of life … and I realized that the key is to look for new beginnings and not think about what ends. I want to represent those who know that at this stage we can start over and that it is never too late for anything, “added the interpreter.

In the shared photo Sergio Chamy is seen in the seat of an airplane with his sanitary protection equipment before the COVID-19, like the mask and face shield.

Before embarking on the trip, both he and the group accompanying him underwent PCR tests, according to government protocols, to rule out positive cases.

