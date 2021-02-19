Sergio Gonzalez It will be a centenary at Real Valladolid against Real Madrid. The Hospitalet technician will direct his 100th match As a Blanquivioleta coach in the First Division, yesterday he was delighted with this question in the press room, and has already made history because, although it is the third to reach this figure, it is the only one that has done it consecutively in the highest category. Vicente Cantatore, who died last month, is the coach who sat on the Pucelano bench the most games, 174 games, but he did so in three different periods, while the second is Pepe Moré, with 137, also in three stages.

Nevertheless, Sergio González does not come to this game at his best as the manager of Real Valladolid. With a contract until 2022, and despite the fact that the official message from Ronaldo Nazario’s club is of full support, the Catalan is questioned. The Valladolid team is in relegation positions, with 21 points in 23 games, it has only won four games this season, it is the second most thrashed team at home and its image in several games has been poor. The club opted to take a step forward with several signings to increase the quality of the group and the objectives, but a series of bad decisions, together with the innumerable injuries (they have barely been able to repeat a pair of centrals during the season) has caused the team It went from being one of the teams with the least thrashed to one of the teams that received the most goals, which has led the Blanquivioletas to be on the decline right now.

Sergio González arrived in Zorrilla in April 2018 to a depressed team with little chance of playing the playoff. However, the coach hit the key, the pucelanos qualified for promotion and swept, achieving promotion. In the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, the Blanquivioletas, under the command of the Catalan, achieved permanence with one of the three most humble budgets, but in the current one, with a higher salary limit and higher expectations, the team does not has finished booting, has been in 11 of the 23 days in decline, with the aggravating circumstance of having already lost the goalaverage with some of the teams with whom he fought for not relegation. This fact will force the Pucelanos to beat one of the big teams, an issue that Sergio has never achieved yet. The first option will be tomorrow against the meringues.