Sergio Castellitto is the new president of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia. The designation came from the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. Pupi Avati, Giancarlo Giannini, Cristiana Massaro, Andrea Minuz, Santino Vincenzo Mannino and Mauro Carlo Ciampotti have been designated members of the Board of Directors. The first three were chosen and appointed directly by the Minister, the others are appointed on the proposal of the other Ministers.

“The appointment of such a high profile Board of Directors led by a personality of absolute human and professional quality such as Sergio Castellitto and composed of very prestigious names, makes us understand how the controversies of recent months were specious. We wanted to raise the quality and we did so”, is the comment of Minister Sangiuliano who forwarded the communication to the Culture Commissions of the Chamber and Senate which will have to express their opinion within twenty days.