Sergio Canales He still does not know if he will be ready to play the Liguilla with the Monterrey Football Club because the recovery time planned by the physical trainers was three months, so from the beginning it was predicted that he would not see action until the next anus.
“For some time it wouldn’t arrive, but we go week by week. “I have had other experiences with injuries, but I go week by week and well I will do everything possible to be as soon as possible and as best as possible to help the team,” she said with Willie Gonzalez of RG La Deportiva of Multimedia.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Channels He had surgery at the beginning of October, but on social media he has been seen working with weights in the gym, so fans believe he could return for the Liguilla.
“I told (my coach) I want to go week by week, I don’t want to go two or three months. Depending on how much we gain and improve and advance. What the doctor said was closer to 3 months than anything else”
– Sergio Canales.
The Spanish player revealed that his rehabilitation starts at 7:00 in the morning and two weeks ago he started with a bicycle and elliptical.
“We are very advanced as planned, but in the end we have to be very focused, do things well, not go backwards so as not to lose everything that has been gained,” he noted.
Sergio Canales He explained the reason why he decided to have surgery after listening to a specialist in injuries like his, which occurred in his left leg at hip level.
“In principle there were many doubts whether to operate or not, I have not studied this, but I have experience. Normally you have the option of having the bone disinsertion with the tendon and mine was the rupture of the tendon without disinsertion, that is why there were many doubts about “whether to operate or not to operate”
– Sergio Canales.
In the end, the player recognizes that his return for the ‘Fiesta Grande’ is unlikely, but he will continue working to return to the courts as soon as possible.
“That’s why it was the great specialist who saw me. In the end there were many options and many times surgery is not done, but since my leg was a knock, the stress that it was going to generate to the quadriceps was going to be quite fat, so that’s why it was decided to operate, suture it, make it as strong as possible. and that is why mobility was so important,” he stated.
#Sergio #Canaless #prognosis #injury #ahead #Liguilla