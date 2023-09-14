Sergio Canales He assured that he looks good to play as a forward if necessary, but stressed that he trusts that the Monterrey Soccer Club youth, Ali Avila can take on that responsibility.
This Tuesday at a press conference, the Spaniard was questioned about the possibility of playing further forward or as a false nine, due to the injuries that the Pandilla team presents due to the injuries of its three attackers: Germán Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Channels He added that he does not worry too much about the position in which he plays, since he will seek to make the same movements, but in an area closer to the area that allows him to have more options to attack.
“We have Ali, the truth is that he is training very well, he is a boy with a lot of desire, very capable and I see him with a lot of confidence. But obviously I look good for that position. So well, regardless of where I play or who plays, but that the team works is the most important thing”
– Sergio Canales.
The Spanish footballer also spoke about his physical condition and rhythm, two aspects that he has worked on since his arrival at the club, but especially in this last week, in which there were no league matches due to the FIFA Date and he was able to focus on recovering. his best level of play.
