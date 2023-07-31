Sergio Canaleswithout a doubt, is the bomb of the transfer market of the MX League. The Spanish international arrived in Monterrey from Real Betis in a surprise move. After this signing, Rayados has positioned itself as one of the top candidates for the Apertura 2023 title.
The arrival of the ex-player of the real Madrid has generated a lot of expectations among Rayados fans. Canales is expected to experience his first minutes as a Monterrey player this Sunday, July 30, in the third day of the 2023 Leagues Cup against the Seattle Sounders.
The Spanish creative has taken the opportunity to send a message to the followers of the albiazul team prior to his debut.
In his presentation at the Gigante de Acero, Canales thanked the Monterrey fans for their support, although he tried to calm things down by stating that he will not be able to lead the team to success alone, but that all the players will be needed.
“I am not messiah, I come to leave everything, but I can’t alone”
– Sergio Canales in his presentation
After his arrival in Rayados, Canales affirmed that he is in the best moment of his professional career and that at this point he understands the game better and is capable of making a difference on the pitch.
“I come here to win as many titles as possible, enjoy the experience and make the fans enjoy themselves. Rayados is a big club, there is a very high human value, which seems essential to me in any job. It is a team with a lot of ambition “
– Sergio Canales in interview
