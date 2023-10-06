🚨🤠 CONFIRMED. OFFICIAL. Through a medical report from the Monterrey Football Club, they announce that the Spanish player, Sergio Canales, will undergo surgery.

🏥 Diagnosis: Myotendinous injury of the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps.

🔴 Your approximate recovery is… pic.twitter.com/ArXQaj0wJ2

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) October 6, 2023