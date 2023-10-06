The Monterrey team made significant moves in this summer market, and at least in terms of money, those from northern Mexico indeed have the most valuable squad in the entire CONCACAF. However, this has not been valid for them on the field of play, since the level that the club is showing with the ball is very poor.
The Rayados, who should be fighting for the top of the tournament, are even now having complications to get a direct ticket to the league, and the reality is that the ‘Tano’ team does not end up finding sporting fulfillment despite the star signings. In part, this bad moment is due to the rain of injuries that the team has suffered in its most important stars, to which will be added the very painful loss of the highest paid in the country, Sergio Canales.
After consulting a couple of medical options outside the country, it has been confirmed that the former Betis will have to undergo surgery to heal an injury to the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps. The club communicates that his time off the pitch is subject to recovery, but the reality is that Monterrey’s most valuable signing of all time will be out of all activity at least until 2024; That is, the rest of the tournament is lost. That being the case, the Iberian is perhaps the great disappointment of the semester in Mexico.
