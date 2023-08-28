Last Sunday, sharp at 11:15 p.m., Blue Cross defeated 2-1 stripedending a streak of four months without knowing a victory and ten years without beating Monterrey as a visitor.
Other news about Liga MX:
In the midst of this unexpected result, the league debut of the Spanish player Sergio Canales was celebrated. Who arrived as a brand new reinforcement, not only from Monterrey, but from all of Mexican soccer. In what ended up being the bomb signing of the summer in Liga MX.
However, the player was never comfortable during the development of the match. He looked off, and, by the seventy-fifth minute, he looked fatigued. A situation that did not go unnoticed by the fans, who, although they justify it by saying that he has just arrived, deep down they are concerned that it will take longer than expected to adapt.
The triumph of the Blue Cross Blue Machine meant a breath of fresh air for players, coaching staff and fans. They didn’t just come out of the general table pit. They also showed good football concepts within the field of juice. Something that seemed long lost.
The search for a quality forward center does not stop. And yet, whether or not this player arrives, Diber Cambindo is once again present on the scoreboard, this time making it 1-0 in favor of the cement growers.
However, the one who took all the spotlights was the Colombian defender Willer Ditta. To the degree of being considered a wall by sky-blue fans, who are excited to see a quality player among their own, and, above all: personality.
As soon as the referee put his whistle in his mouth, signaling the end of the match, the boos from the crowd did not wait. Thus tarnishing what was expected to be a ‘Spanish’ party, for the debut of its number ten player.
However, with yesterday’s defeat, Sergio Canales continues his losing streak of failing to score or win in his first game with a new club. He suffered it when he arrived at Betis and also at Real Sociedad. The fans hope that this was just a coincidence, and so they can quickly see the Spanish team shine with theirs.
#Sergio #Canales #good #time #time #teams
Leave a Reply