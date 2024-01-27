Former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral celebrates his 61st birthday this Saturday (27 January 2024).

In a video published on Friday (26 January), he appears at a party alongside his son Marco Antônio Cabral and his girlfriend, Lilian Damiani.

Watch (1min24s):

Throughout the day, Cabral shared on his profile on Instagram several photos of friends and family who wished him a happy birthday.

To the Power360, Cabral said he has already introduced his new girlfriend to his family and vice versa. Damiani introduces himself as “hairdresser, visagist, colorist, specialist in personal coloring and nanopigmentation”.

CABRAL PRISON

In December 2022, the 2nd class of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) revoked Cabral's arrest related to convictions based on the Lava Jato operation. It was the last process that kept the former emedebista in prison.

The investigation investigated the receipt of millionaire bribes during the construction of Petrobras' Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex. He left prison on December 19, 2022 to serve his sentence at home. In February 2023, the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region) reversed Cabral's house arrest and ordered the adoption of precautionary measures.

At the time, the defense asked for the sentence to be replaced by the use of an electronic ankle monitor, nighttime confinement, the obligation to appear in court once a month to justify his activities and the delivery of his passport. Here's the complete of the application (PDF – 469 KB).