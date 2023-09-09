Former governor of Rio de Janeiro would be honored by the samba school União Cruzmaltina

Former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral gave up being a Carnival storyline in 2024. He would be honored by the samba school Cruzmaltina Unionlinked to fans of the Rio club Vasco da Gama. “The latest events require that the Vasco nation unite not around the biography of a person, an idol, a politician, an illustrious Vasco fan. This moment demands that all of us Vasco residents pay tribute to Vasco’s history”said Cabral in video published on his profile on X (formerly Twitter). He was referring to the closure of the São Januário stadium because of acts of violence. In the early afternoon of this Friday (September 8, 2023), the samba school announced that the plot will be about the club’s stadium.