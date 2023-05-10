The midfielder of the Barcelona Sergio Busquets, 34 years old, announced this Wednesday that he will no longer belong to the Barça team at the end of this season.

“Hello culers: The time has come to announce that this it will be my last season at Barça”, said the Barca ‘5’ in a video shared by the FC Barcelona.

The club had offered Busquets to continue one more season at the express wish of the coach, Xavi Hernandez, but the midfielder from Badía del Vallès, whose contract ends on June 30, has decided not to accept the renewal.

good numbers

Busquets leaves Barcelona after 17 seasons, in which he has won 31 titles so far (8 Leagues, 7 Copas del Rey, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Champions Leagues, 3 Club World Cups and 3 European Super Cups).

That will surely be 32, if the Catalans are proclaimed League champions in the coming days. His destiny seems headed towards Saudi Arabian football, since he has offers to end his sports career there.

Sergio Busquets has been a key player in three Champions that he won with Barcelona and the 2010 World Cup, which he won with Spain.

In the farewell video, Busquets stressed that his journey with the Barça team has been “unforgettable” and that “reality has surpassed” everything he dreamed of when he signed for the Barça club as a youth.

“Who was going to tell me when I arrived as a youth that I could live fifteen seasons in the best team in the world, the club of my life of which I have been, am and will be a fan, partner, player and captain? And to be able to exceed 700 games?”, said the footballer.

‘An honor’



And, in this sense, he pointed out that it has been “an honor, a dream and a source of pride” wearing the Barça jersey for so many years, but acknowledged that “everything has a beginning and an end”.

In his farewell address, the Barça midfielder thanked all the people at the club who have accompanied him in the fifteen seasons in the first team, especially remembering all the footballers with whom he has shared a changing room.

“I want to thank all the people who have made it possible to live all this from the first to the last day: club workers, physiotherapists, doctors, kit men, delegates, communication, managers, presidents… and, above all, to my colleagues, with whom I have shared thousands of hours of coexistence, jokes, talks, training, happiness, sadness and celebrations”, he stated.

All of this without forgetting the Barcelona fans and his family, whom he thanked for their support throughout his career, because: “Being for Barça is the best thing there is”, Busquets stressed in the video.

EFE