After making official one of the signings that have surprised the most this summer, that of Leo Messi, Inter Miami has once again made a great signing for its squad, bringing together two old acquaintances who have not shared a dressing room for three seasons. The American club has incorporated into its ranks who has been the best pivot in the world. Sergio Busquets arrives in Miami
It was known that Inter Miami would go for other world football figures after signing Leo Messi and now they have Sergio Busquets in their ranks.
The Catalan player joins the team and does so as another of the Inter Miami franchise players along with Messi and Josef Martínez. Sergio Busquets arrives at the American team with a two-year contract, he would have a contract until the 2025 season, although the club has not given any details.
With the additions of Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami seeks to give the team a facelift and try to overcome the situation they are facing. They are currently the last classified in the Eastern Conference having achieved 15 points in 17 days.
In this way, one of the most successful players in the history of this sport arrives in the city of Miami, Busquets has managed to win the World Cup, Euro Cup and a large number of titles at club level such as leagues, Champions Leagues or Club World Cups among many others. .
Now, Messi and Busquets could meet again with another old acquaintance, with Jordi Alba. The left-back, like the pivot, has said goodbye to FC Barcelona this season after more than a decade and is in talks with Inter Miami, according to information from MD. It is proposed that he arrive as a TAM (Targeted Allocation Money) player, a category below franchise player but which allows MLS clubs to allocate special allocation funds,
