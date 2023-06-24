Sergio Busquets, during his last match at the Camp Nou with FC Barcelona. ALBERT GEA (REUTERS)

It is not an explicit announcement, but it is quite similar. In the midst of all the rumors about the upcoming addition of Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami, the American soccer league club has tweeted a video that comes some kind of official confirmation. It reads the words that coaches, teammates and rivals have dedicated to him. The short video ends up focusing on a kind of graffiti with “yes” that when the plane opens reveals that it says “Busi”, the nickname of the player. One of the phrases of praise is from Lionel Messi, the recent star signing of Inter. Barça has not been able to retain the Spaniard or recover the Argentine. The two meet again two years later in Miami.

“On the field always with the 5, but in reality, as a player and as a person, you are a 10”, is the phrase that the Argentine star dedicates to whom he will once again be his partner in that video. Praise from Vicente del Bosque, Luka Modric, Xavi Hernández, Pep Guadiola and Juan Román Riquelme extol the Spanish player, with a score as background. Busquets, who turns 35 in July, joins the bottom team in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, the American professional soccer league, as orchestra conductor.

After 15 seasons in the first team, the player had announced his departure from Barça last month without indicating a specific destination. He had various offers and it was speculated that he might end up at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but Messi’s presence in Miami has helped encourage him to accept the offer from Inter, who had already been negotiating with the player for some time. Busquets was not very convinced by the lifestyle that playing in the MLS implies, with long and frequent trips to the United States and Canada.

In the local press there has been talk of the possibility that other friends and colleagues of Messi could follow in the same footsteps as Busquets. Among the names that have sounded are those of Ángel Di María, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez, also in the final stages of their careers, but there is nothing closed about it.

Inter Miami sources quoted by the local press have indicated that Busquets will occupy one of the three “Designated Player” places in the team reserved for the highest paid footballers and that do not count when calculating the salary limit. The midfielder will sign a two and a half year contract, although this end has not been officially confirmed. However, the economic offer lags behind other alternatives that it had.

Busquets left Barcelona after playing more than 720 games and winning 32 titles, including 9 Leagues, 7 Copas del Rey and 3 Champions League. In the Spanish team he won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup.

In Miami he meets again with Messi, who turns 36 this Saturday, together with whom he has won the vast majority of his titles with Barça. After concluding his contract with PSG, the Argentine opted for the family option of Inter Miami rather than money from Saudi Arabia or love for the colors of Barça.

Neither of the two players is already one of their best moments, but Busquets has moved away a little less from his zenith. The tactical sense is not lost and physically he has still performed at a good level this last season, in which he has been key for Barça to win the League.

The United States awaits the celebration of the 2026 World Cup, which it will host together with Mexico and Canada. In addition, FIFA has also awarded the United States the 2025 Club World Cup with 32 participants, of which 12 will be European teams. before, in 2024 the Copa América for national teams will also be played in the United States.

