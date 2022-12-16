Midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced this Friday that he is leaving the Spanish soccer team, ending a career of 143 caps in which he has won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 Euro Cup. The 34-year-old Catalan thus closes a cycle that began on April 1, 2009, in a qualifying match for the 2010 World Cup against Turkey, and which has confirmed him as one of the legends of Spanish football.

In Qatar, Busquets played his fourth World Cup, beating Andoni Zubizarreta, Fernando Hierro, Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Ramos. In the penalty shootout against Morocco, Busquets was the one who missed the last one. A few days before what was to be his last World Cup began, the player said in this interview with El País that nobody knows him because he does not show himself anything.

He also said that speed was not within his qualities. “I am not, nor have I been very fast. I am a soccer player who has tried to have everything under control: because of the position in which I play, to help my team and my teammates to circulate the ball quickly and not lose it. It is an inconspicuous position, but important and in which many things are needed”.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, described Busquets as one of the “most important assets of Spanish football”. And he added: “Sergio is a silent, serene leader and admired by all for his humility and naturalness. Champion of everything, he has drawn an immense career that is already in the history of football. But there is a more important question: the human profile of him. In that, Sergio is also unbeatable. Busquets deserves to decide when and how and our only path is gratitude. Thank you, Sergio, for your dedication and loyalty to the team, you are one of the most important assets of Spanish football”.

