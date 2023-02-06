Not everything was going to be extraordinary news for this Barça. The culé team is leading the league in La Liga with a cushion of eight points over Real Madrid, to this we must add that it is already in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and is the current champion of the Spanish Super Cup. The culés face the month of February with a lot of desire to continue facing the challenges that come their way; Villarreal, Athletic club, round trip with Manchester United, first cup match with Real Madrid…
Yesterday, despite the resounding victory against Sevilla that never created any real danger, those from Barcelona left with the fly behind their ear as a result of Sergio Busquets’ early injury. As soon as the game began, the man from Badía had to go to the locker room after an ugly twist in his ankle. Franck Kessié was the one who entered the field of play and ended up completing a great clash.
This morning, Barça has published through its social networks the medical statement that estimates the time of absence of ‘Busi’: “The tests carried out this morning have shown that Sergio Busquets suffers a sprain in the external collateral ligament of the left ankle. He is short and his evolution will mark his availability ”.
It is estimated that Busquets will be out between two and three weeks, and his goal of recovery is to be able to reach the second leg of the European duel between Barcelona and Manchester United.
The first height challenge that the culé captain will miss will be next Sunday’s match at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Xavi Hernández will have to introduce one more winger, or use Kessié as he did yesterday.
#Sergio #Busquets #injured #Barcelona #long
