Sergio Busquets, in his first press conference with Inter Miami, was delighted this Thursday to share a dressing room with Leo Messi again and he hoped to repeat in Florida the successes they achieved together in Barcelona.

“I am very happy to be able to enjoy Leo as a teammate again. They were many years in Barcelona”, commented the Spanish midfielder.

“We parted ways and now time has given us the opportunity to get back together, to enjoy ourselves again, and I am very excited and excited to be able to play alongside the best player in the history of football, a great friend and a great person (…). Hopefully we can take what we already did (at Barcelona) now to Inter Miami”, he added.

Both Messi and Busquets, who were officially presented last Sunday with the Inter Miami pink shirt, will be available for coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino to make his debut this Friday in the match against Cruz Azul corresponding to the opening day of the Leagues Cup, a new official tournament in which all MLS and Liga MX teams face each other.

“Now a new tournament is starting and hopefully we can live up to what the club wants and I’m sure that little by little we will grow,” said Busquets, who said that this adventure in the US is a “totally different challenge” for him that he assumes “with great enthusiasm and great desire”.

After a lifetime wearing the Barça shirt, Busquets has now landed in Miami and, although he said he was “physically well”, he also pointed out that he will need “a period of adaptation” to his new team, his new league and his new country.

“I’m fine physically, I feel fine. But I also need a period of adaptation and it’s clear that playing 90 minutes now would be practically impossible, so the coach will decide from there,” he said in relation to the meeting on Friday.

More figures from Barcelona, ​​on the way to Miami

Busquets did not talk about Jordi Alba, since the announcement of his signing for Inter Miami was revealed after this press conference. But he did give some details of how he and Messi decided to go to the pink team.

“Yes it is true that he (Messi) announced it a little before me but I had conversations with Inter a little before. We knew the options that we both had. I had it a little clearer when it came to leaving Europe to go to another football. Leo maybe there he had a little more doubts, “he explained.

“But in the end each one chose their destiny. It is true that in my case, personally, that Leo could come was one more incentive to make that decision. In this sense, the Catalan midfielder stressed that Inter Miami has given him an exceptional welcome and that it gave him “that confidence that perhaps you need when you have to change teams and want to go to another”.

“I think it’s the right decision, the right time and hopefully these words come true during all these years that I’m here,” he said.

“My dream is to enjoy a new sporting and family experience, which I have spent my whole life without leaving my comfort zone, from my house, with my family, with my people… This is a new experience that we wanted to live and what better way than living it here in the US and, specifically, in Miami,” he added.

However, Busquets made it clear that he has not gone to Miami on vacation and stressed that he wants to “continue winning.” “I like to compete a lot, prepare myself in the best way, try to help everyone and have everyone help me to adapt as quickly as possible, improve the club and, in the end, fight for the objectives, which should not be other than fighting for all the titles in which we compete”, he concluded.

