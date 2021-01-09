Sergio Busquets will fulfill his 600th official match in Granada today with the Blaugrana shirt. A milestone that so far only three more players have been able to reach in the club’s history: Xavi Hernández, with 767 meetings, He still has the record for official meetings with Barcelona, ​​although this season he will see his record surpassed by Leo Messi, who with today’s game reaches 751, while Andrés Iniesta is already far behind, with 674. And behind Iniesta is Sergio Busquets, with 600 games behind him, beating Carles Puyol, the fifth in the standings, in seven games with 593.

To get here, Busquets has added twelve seasons at the Blaugrana club. His debut with the first team was under the orders of Pep Guardiola on September 13, 2008 against Racing (1-1) on the second day of the League. From here, the midfielder has accumulated 396 games in the League, 117 in the Champions League, 64 in the Copa del Rey, 15 in the Spanish Super Cup, 5 in the Club World Cup and 3 in the European Super Cup, with a balance of 15 goals and 36 assists. As an anecdote, in all these games, He has only been sent off once, despite the fact that due to his position on the field he sometimes has to use fouls as a tactical method, as evidenced by the fact that it already accumulates 146 yellows.