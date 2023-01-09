Sergio Busquets congratulates Piqué with background music by Shakira, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Shakira and Pique.
Screenshot CHANCE, Europa Press. instagram shakira
Shakira and Pique.
The message on Instagram went viral in just seconds.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 8, 2023, 07:41 PM
Barcelona distanced itself as the sole leader of the Spanish League thanks to its long-suffering 1-0 win at Atlético de Madrid, this Sunday in matchday 16, thus taking advantage of the defeat on the eve of the Real Madrid, his main rival for the title. Barça and Real Madrid had started the weekend even.
Barça and Real Madrid had started the weekend even on 38 points, with the Catalans in first place due to better goal difference.
(Mourning in sport: karate champion hanged in Iran)
(Brutal fight between fans of Rome and Naples leave a knife wound, video)
The results of this day mean that the Catalans now escape with three more points in the standings.
without the polish Robert Lewandowski (suspended), the Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé was the author of the only goal in the 22nd minute, with a cross shot after an assist from Gavi.
The message
Sergio Busquets, Once the game ended, he uploaded something on his Instagram account that caused a lot of curiosity.
It is a message dedicated to his friend Gerard Piqué, with a background song by his ex-partner, Shakira, which caused a stir.
“I congratulate you: how well you act. Of that I have no doubt. With your role,” she wrote.
Busquets was referring to the appearance of Enigma 69, a character whose identity has not been revealed and who plays in the ‘Kings League’ tournament, which is promoted by the former Spanish defender.
(Mourning in world football: legend and scorer of the Brazilian team dies)
January 8, 2023, 07:41 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sergio #Busquets #congratulates #Piqué #background #music #Shakira #video
Leave a Reply