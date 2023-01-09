Monday, January 9, 2023
Sergio Busquets congratulates Piqué with background music by Shakira, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 9, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Pique

Shakira and Pique.

Photo:

Screenshot CHANCE, Europa Press. instagram shakira

Shakira and Pique.

The message on Instagram went viral in just seconds.

Barcelona distanced itself as the sole leader of the Spanish League thanks to its long-suffering 1-0 win at Atlético de Madrid, this Sunday in matchday 16, thus taking advantage of the defeat on the eve of the Real Madrid, his main rival for the title. Barça and Real Madrid had started the weekend even.

See also  Ferrari | North America, Imola: Franco wins Race 1 and still hopes

Barça and Real Madrid had started the weekend even on 38 points, with the Catalans in first place due to better goal difference.

(Mourning in sport: karate champion hanged in Iran)
(Brutal fight between fans of Rome and Naples leave a knife wound, video)

The results of this day mean that the Catalans now escape with three more points in the standings.

without the polish Robert Lewandowski (suspended), the Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé was the author of the only goal in the 22nd minute, with a cross shot after an assist from Gavi.

The message

Sergio Busquets, Once the game ended, he uploaded something on his Instagram account that caused a lot of curiosity.

It is a message dedicated to his friend Gerard Piqué, with a background song by his ex-partner, Shakira, which caused a stir.

“I congratulate you: how well you act. Of that I have no doubt. With your role,” she wrote.

Busquets was referring to the appearance of Enigma 69, a character whose identity has not been revealed and who plays in the ‘Kings League’ tournament, which is promoted by the former Spanish defender.
(Mourning in world football: legend and scorer of the Brazilian team dies)

See also  Cagliari-Inter, low cost tickets for the loyal. Only 400 seats for the Nerazzurri

#Sergio #Busquets #congratulates #Piqué #background #music #Shakira #video

