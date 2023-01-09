Sergio Busquets congratulates Piqué with background music by Shakira, video

Barcelona distanced itself as the sole leader of the Spanish League thanks to its long-suffering 1-0 win at Atlético de Madrid, this Sunday in matchday 16, thus taking advantage of the defeat on the eve of the Real Madrid, his main rival for the title. Barça and Real Madrid had started the weekend even.

The results of this day mean that the Catalans now escape with three more points in the standings.

without the polish Robert Lewandowski (suspended), the Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé was the author of the only goal in the 22nd minute, with a cross shot after an assist from Gavi.

The message

Sergio Busquets, Once the game ended, he uploaded something on his Instagram account that caused a lot of curiosity.

It is a message dedicated to his friend Gerard Piqué, with a background song by his ex-partner, Shakira, which caused a stir.

“I congratulate you: how well you act. Of that I have no doubt. With your role,” she wrote.

Busquets was referring to the appearance of Enigma 69, a character whose identity has not been revealed and who plays in the ‘Kings League’ tournament, which is promoted by the former Spanish defender.

