Sergio Busquets reached 700 games this Thursday with the first team of the Barcelona.

Since September 13, 2008 when Pep Guardiola started a 20-year-old boy against Racing Santander with only two games in Second Division B, on January 12, 2023, in which he came onto the pitch in the 63rd minute, surprising Xavi with the substitution of this .

The midfielder is the third Barça player to reach this number of games, and he only has his current coach ahead of him, Xavi Hernandez (767 games), and the Argentine Lionel Messi (778). Figures that he will not be able to reach if his renewal by the Catalan team is not given, since his contract ends on June 30 and, for the moment, there is no progress in this regard and a possible goodbye to another competition has gained more strength than ever.

Of course, Xavi is clear that he wants him in his project and he did not hesitate to praise him at a press conference when he arrived at Riyadh.

their numbers

“He is a transcendental footballer for the team. He is a vital footballer and an example for the locker room; he is always there to do the good of the team. Then, on the field, he shows up when he’s not around. Tactically he is practically perfect; there is a history of the defensive pivot before and another after ‘Busi’; he is a mold of our pivot. For me, vital ”, he commented.

15 seasons with Barcelona’s first team, which could come to an end in this one, in which he distributes 700 games in 465 games in the League, 129 in Champions League, 73 in Copa del Rey18 in the Spanish Super Cup, 6 in the Europa League, 5 in the Club World Cup and 4 in European Super Cup.

Meeting of which he has started in 626 and only 16 have been lost due to injury, the first coming at the end of 2013, after playing 54,700 minutes. Synonymous with reliability, just like only the three cards he has seen, to which must be added 177 yellow cards, being the anchor of Barcelona.

A Busquets who, at 34, was a substitute in the game in which Barcelona reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup, although he ended up playing 60 minutes due to extra time.

This is how the Barça team stands in the final on Sunday against a Real Madrid who is the rival that ‘Busi’ has faced the most times in his career, with 44 games.

If he wins, Busquets would add his 31st title with Barcelona to his record, after already adding eight league titles, seven Copas del Rey, six Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

