In Recoleta, the luxurious Buenos Aires neighborhood that French intellectual André Malraux described as “the capital of a nonexistent empire,” there is a three-story mansion that many believe is uninhabited. But the eye attentive to the details of the Argentine writer, filmmaker and musician Sergio Bizzio (Villa Ramallo, 66 years old) was struck by the fact that at night there was always only one light on: sometimes on the ground floor and other times on the first or second floor. “One day someone told me that a very old lady lived there with a maid. [sirvienta] “I helped her and at that moment the idea crossed my mind that an entire family could live there without them knowing,” says Bizzio. That was the germ of Rage (2004), his best-known novel.

Now republished in Spain by Interzona, the work was adapted to film in 2009 by the Ecuadorian Sebastián Cordero and has just debuted as a dramatic piece at the Teatro de La Abadía in Madrid under the direction and interpretation of Claudio Tolcachir. “I didn’t want to get involved, I wanted [Tolcachir] “I had all the freedom in the world to do what I wanted,” says the author during an interview held in the house in Buenos Aires where he lives with his partner, the filmmaker and writer Lucía Puenzo, and their daughter, Nina, from six years.

When shaping the novel, Bizzio changed the family for a single person, José María, whom everyone calls María, a bricklayer who murders the construction manager. When his girlfriend is careless, María enters the house where she works and decides to stay hidden there, like a ghost. “When the movie was released Parasites there was a lot of noise about it being stolen from Rage and a couple of lawyers called me who wanted to file a claim. I dismissed it, but I just realized that in Parasites It is a family that is hidden, which was my first idea,” he points out.

The confinement is the most recurring obsession in Bizzio’s work. It is decisive in Ragebut also in other novels such as Reality (2009), which takes place inside a television studio taken over by a terrorist cell; At that time (Emecé Novel Prize, 2001), in which the Argentine military liberates aliens who have been born in a buried flying ship, and in the film Bomb (2013), filmed almost entirely inside a car loaded with explosives. In Borgestein (2012), the confinement is reversed and is outdoors, at the foot of a waterfall whose noise drives the protagonist psychiatrist crazy, while in Gravity (1996) takes it to space. “I don’t know where it comes from, it does appear a lot, it imposes itself on me and I continue with it,” he answers.

Sitting at his kitchen table, from which he can see a small garden with a swimming pool, he pauses briefly before resuming his response. “I once thought it could come from my favorite writer of all time, which is Kafka, but I don’t know, because when I sit down to write I don’t have the whole story in my head. I start with a phrase or a scene and move forward slowly until something clicks. Then I continue fluidly, it is the magical moment of writing. A writer is only free when he remains captive of his characters,” he adds. He continues until he feels he has reached the end and then he takes a couple of steps back: “I saw it a little earlier to get some unfinishedness.”

The forced isolation imposed during the pandemic was not a problem, personally, for someone who rarely leaves his house, especially when he is in the middle of writing a novel. “Obviously the disaster that was with the deaths around the world, the truth is that I had a good time reading, painting and making music. What I do is stay inside almost all the time and the pandemic freed me from social commitments. Meeting people out there is not my favorite thing to do in life,” she confesses. Of the thirty works published in his career, she only made a presentation to the public of the first, The divine convertiblee (1990).

Bizzio wears jeans, a T-shirt and over it a shirt with pockets. The talk takes place shortly before noon and he has been awake for at least seven hours. “I like to get up at night, at four in the morning. There is silence, the phone does not ring, there is no interruption. I have three or four hours and I’m happy. “I write, I listen to music like a teenager, the entire album, with headphones, I watch a movie… When the market opens I go and shop, I come back, I cook, I have lunch, I take a nap and when I wake up it’s 10:30,” he says when describing his routine. The house bell doesn’t work, one less distraction.

As much a music lover as he is a reader, he likes to joke that when he retires he will be a musician. But for more than a decade he has had an experimental music band, Súper Siempre, along with other multifaceted artists like him: the painter Alfredo Prior, the poet and editor Francisco Garamona and the musician Alan Courtis. “Courtis is an avant-garde musician and he travels all over the world, but the others don’t, we don’t know how to play anything and for a few years we got together to record. The records are improvised because what we play cannot be played again,” he admits.

With Súper He has always given few but unforgettable concerts. Once they opened for punk bands in a basement in Buenos Aires and another time they were invited to the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires: “We played for a while and then we brought many instruments and invited people from the audience. About 20 people came on stage, it was an incredible ball of electricity and sound.” The reaction to his music from the traditional audience at Victoria Ocampo’s house was very different. “People left en masse, until there were only two little girls left and we sang and played for them, and they danced excitedly,” she remembers.

Bizzio gets up and brings three CDs: the first of Súper Siempre, Dog trial; the one he recorded as a duet with Blas, his eldest son, Bizzio & Bizzio; and Blas with his band Bug King. He also brings a book with images of the drawings he made with Manuel Mendanha and Juliana Laffitte—better known by the artistic name of their collective, Mondongo—and fragments of paintings that he saved from oblivion. “I work with synthetic material and in very small formats because I paint on the legs,” she says.

“I always feel dissatisfied when I work in a larger format. I like it at the moment, but I look at it the next day and I like it less and three days later I don’t like it at all. But I always discover that there is a little piece of that painting that I really like and so I invented that I can break that little piece of the work and work on it.” His language is filled with diminutives when talking about these cut-out creations, in which animal figures such as birds and a dog appear with a child in a scarf perched on his back.

It offers coffee, croissants and also rolling tobacco. He smokes leisurely while the narrative of his life seems at times taken from one of his novels, in which the everyday mixes with the fantastic until it becomes impossible to differentiate. He tells how she began to write:

“I was 11 years old and lived in Ramallo, a very small town in the province of Buenos Aires. One day I was walking with my dad and we passed by a veterinarian where there were some chicks. I asked him to buy me one and he bought me two. I put them in the kitchen of my house, in a shoe box, and in the afternoon I asked my mother for 45 cents and I went and bought another one. The next day I stole 45 cents from his wallet and bought another one. And at one point I had like 10 chicks. So my dad bought wire and made me a chicken coop at his mother’s, my grandmother’s, house. I went every day after school, brought them food and stayed there for a while, in silence, looking at them. Over time, one day when I go to bring them food, I see a hen that gets scared when I arrive and runs away. And I see that she has half an egg sticking out of her ass and I run over to get the egg out of her, because it was her first egg, but it was also mine. I grabbed her and at that moment she reintroduced the egg. I put a finger in her ass because she wanted to get it out of her and at that moment a poem occurred to me. I let go of the chicken, ran home and wrote it down. And from that day on, I never stopped writing again.”

Bizzio’s humor often appears contained in his fiction: “I fight against humor, it is my only fight when writing, but almost permanently something remains.” However, he claims to have made an exception in his latest book. “A book with two completely different novels is coming out next year from Mondadori. The second is directly a comic novel,” he concludes.

