The Revolt was crowned in the Iris Awards with no less than four awards, of which, one of them was held by Sergio Bezos. Which David Broncano I didn’t expect that the comedian will take the award and did one of his own with him.

“You’re going to freak out,” he told the presenter, when he asked him about the award. “There were several prizes and I gave you one, and you took it home“, Broncano put in context. “It has been put up for sale on a website“he added, laughing.

On the screen you could see how he had put it up for sale for a whopping amount of 40 euros. “I am selling the Iris Award for Best Programthey gave it to the entire team, but I took it,” it said in the product description.

“But I I gave it to you so you could hold it because I couldn’t handle everything and then you brought it here,” Broncano told him in a comical tone. Meanwhile, they put images of Bezos with the award in different places, from the theater to his house.

“Me I think it’s good to sell it, if you have more“Bezos justified himself. “I will soon put my high school and ESO degrees up for sale, but the university degree is from King Juan Carlos and has little validity,” he joked.