Insecurity continues to be one of the problems that most worries citizens, particularly in the Province of Buenos Aires, but that did not prevent the Buenos Aires Minister of Security Sergio Berni from launching a successful phrase that opens the controversy. He said that the government that integrates you are “on the right track” to solve it.

The phrase was a response to Mauro Viale on Radio Rivadavia. When the journalist said he was “very angry” about the daily events of insecurity, the official retorted: “We are on it, we are on the right track“.

“For the first time in ten years we managed not only to stop the curve of crime increase, but we have also lowered it between 20% and 25%, it depends on which district we talk about, “insisted Berni.

“Obviously what 25% in a province that has 1,100 projected homicides per year is practically nothing. And we must continue working to lower the 60% or 70% that are missing, “he clarified.

“It seems logical to me and it would be even worrying not to worry about insecurity,” the provincial official agreed. That is why the investment we are making in the province of Buenos Aires, that is why the comprehensive security plan and the hours we put into a problem that not only comes from years ago, but systematically increased in the last 10 years“.

Berni assured that in any place where criminal behavior is studied “the most difficult thing is to stop the upward inertia.” “We not only slowed it down, but also started to go down. Although it is not enough, not at all“, be sincere.

The governor of the province, Axel Kicillof, and the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni. Photo Mauricio Nievas.

In addition, he said that “security is not resolved with more or less police, but with comprehensive policies of containment, inclusion and education.” It revealed that 85% of violent crimes are committed by repeat offenders and that “this has to do with having a rehabilitation program for detainees.”

“Now, in a prison system where there is overcrowding, one cannot re-socialize anyone. The province has made the greatest effort and the greatest plan to build prisons like never before in history,” the minister harangued.

When Viale told him that it seemed that no one knows what to do with the jet engines, the official said that they “know what to do.” Berni cited as an example the assault on deputy Carolina Píparo at the end of last year, to address the issue of motorcycle jets. On that occasion, two defendants, one of 14 years old, had been arrested. “What did the judge do? They didn’t even go through jail. He released them at the time. Two days later we found them stealing again,” he explained.

“Progressivism is not encouraged to discuss what we do with young people who commit crimes. In this I want to be very clear to you and I do not mean that a boy of 14 has to be in prison, he has to be in school and playing in the pasture. Now we have a problem and we have to solve it, “said Berni.

Finally, he assured that the best way to get ahead is to “discuss again a juvenile criminal law“.” Nobody pays attention because it is not politically correct to talk about lowering the age of accountability, but at some point you have to do it. It must be lowered considerably, not only to punish the offender, but to re-socialize and protect him, “he concluded.

DS