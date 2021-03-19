Cristina Kirchner was the one who decided that Sergio Berni would become Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires. For that very reason, Berni will remain in office for as long as the vice president’s trust is maintained of the Nation.

It doesn’t matter what scandal I make. It doesn’t matter if you yell at a colleague, yeah disqualify in public to a minister of the Casa Rosada or if she exercises physical violence against another official. It doesn’t matter if you do your job well or not. It does not matter if the policemen revolt that he must drive or if a strip of patrol cars arrives at the house where the President lives to play the sirens in his face for hours. It doesn’t matter if you use your appearances at official events to self-promote or to build your profile as a possible candidate for the elections. If Cristina continues to support him, Berni will continue as a minister, unless he himself decides to leave.

“Cristina banks him to die. It already took everyone’s time and in the nation they are afraid of him. He is not going to go, “he explains to Clarion a Peronist mayor of the Buenos Aires suburbs who knows well how decisions are made in La Plata and in the national government.

The bully demeanor with which Berni presents himself and his ideas about what a Minister of Security should do and how he should behave, they say about Axel Kicillof, are completely different from what the Buenos Aires governor prefers, but the official enjoy that permission of independence that once obtained in Argentina the ministers of Economy and that today show those in charge of handling the police.

Berni thus makes use of the franchise that gives him political power to take over a police force no one wants to handle. “The problem that Berni has is that he wants to lead the Buenos Aires police as if it were a military body, and that structure has been anything but that for decades. La Buenos Aires is, basically, a set of relatively independent groups and bands that obey commissioners or mayors and that, in the best of cases, they behave like public employees of the general administration and not as cops. There is no esprit de corps. When a new minister arrives, the guys ask for a salary increase or a better prepayment, “explains a former official with long experience in the area.

For some reason that will never be clear Berni is convinced that the Ministry of National Security bet for the search for the girl M. to end the worst way. In your analysis, Sabina Frederic he hoped that this case would be the dismissal of his provincial rival from office. Are you right when you accuse the Nation of not having worked in the search for M.? A Buenos Aires official from the Security area, who participated in the case from the beginning and who has no sympathy for Frederic, says that is not true. “The Nation did what it had to do. He completed all the steps. There, in these cases, the structure works even if the minister does not know anything, “he explains.

With Cristina’s support for Berni turned into a fact, the question, rather than inquiring about the departure of the Buenos Aires official, is: How long will Frederic endure the clashes with his colleague?

