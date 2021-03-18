The appearance of Maia, the girl who was wanted since Monday, Sergio Berni once again explained the dispute he has with the Ministry of National Security, particularly with Sabina Frederic. And beyond what he said in the press conference he gave with Diego Santilli, there was a hard episode in the preview.

When the baby had already appeared, Eduardo Villalba, Secretary of National Security, arrived at the Luján Patrol Command. There was Berni, who quickly showed her discomfort.

After a harsh verbal crossing, Clarín was able to confirm that Berni took Frederic’s number 2 by the neck and claimed the lack of support that, according to him, they had during the operation.

Villalba had the intention of participating in the press conference in the operations command that was set up in the Church of Fatima, at kilometer 51 of the Western Access, but after crossing with Berni, he gave up.

“I told (Villalba) that his hypocrisy and ineffectiveness, of him and of the minister, did very badly to the province of Buenos Aires. We were looking for 24 hours and they left us alone,” said the Buenos Aires official during the press conference .

