Sergio Berni, Minister of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires, pointed this Monday against the opposition for the new police protest called the “autoconvocados” for better wages and working conditions, which would be the second during the government of Axel Kicillof.

“This agitation does not have to do with the salary issue of those who are active, but with other interests, and obviously political. It is no coincidence that they call to mobilize precisely in Mar del Plata and Pinamar, which they are two opposition districts“said Sergio Berni in Bahía Blanca.

After meeting with the head and regional authorities of the force, the minister alluded to the call for next Thursday that circulates on social networks from agents who do not agree with the salary policy of the Kicillof government.

“Behind these claims there are exonerated people and those who do business with the sanctioned police“, commented Berni, who ruled out that the protest will reach the impact of the one carried out last year.

In September 2020, Bonaerense agents made a claim for the salary conditions. Photo Germán García Adrasti

For the head of the security portfolio, this time “it will not have the same result” and assured that “these moves are coming out” because “the sanctions for those who breached their duty are about to come out.”

“They can move whatever they want, the result will be the same, those who have to leave will leave anyway,” Berni closed.

Last Thursday, Kicillof, in an act he shared with Berni and the mayor of Escobar, where he delivered patrol cars, also charged against the opposition for the budgetary policy of the government of María Eugenia Vidal.

“I see the patrol cars and when Ariel (Sujarchuk) tells me that during the previous 4 years he lost police officers and that when we took office in the district there were 20 patrol cars left, I wonder what would have happened if instead of paying for advertising on social networks and filling posters with what they were theoretically doing, they put the patrol cars, the salaries for the police and they dedicated themselves to serious and real things instead of working in virtuality, propaganda and verse, “the president launched.

And he continued to charge against the management of Together for Change: “Outrageous and not because you want to campaign or talk about the past but because you look at the polls and it seems that a government that abandoned our police is the one that did the most in terms of security” .

At the event, when the rumors of the Buenos Aires protest on February 11 were already being heard, the governor made no mention of it.