The Argentine authorities faces nice difficulties: the pandemic, the renegotiation of the debt and a brutal recession. However on sure days it appears as if his important downside known as Sergio Berni. The Minister of Safety of the province of Buenos Aires, trustworthy to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has grow to be the wandering star of the Peronist constellation. His fixed confrontations with the nation’s Safety Minister, Sabina Frederic, his propensity for spectacular gestures (on June 10 he personally participated within the arrest of an alleged assassin) and his reputation among the many poorest make Berni a controversial determine. And possibly a candidate for president in 2023.

Sergio Berni, born in 1962 within the small city of Capilla del Señor (Buenos Aires), is a person of motion. There isn’t any doubt about that. He’s a surgeon, lieutenant colonel within the Military and a regulation diploma. But additionally a karate teacher, parachutist, tactical diver and mountaineer. In 1987 he was a part of the Patagonian Rospentek regiment, a type of who participated within the rebellion of the “carapintadas” demanding impunity for the crimes dedicated by the navy over the last dictatorship. It was by no means clear if Berni was one of many rebels.

Two years later he was already within the orbit of Néstor Kirchner, then mayor of Río Gallegos. In 1991, when Kirchner was elected governor of Santa Cruz, the longer term president appointed the younger Berni (30 years outdated) director of the Veintiocho de Noviembre hospital. Sergio Berni was a Kirchnerist when Kirchnerism didn’t but exist.

Later he was nationwide director of Important Help, senator and, with Néstor Kirchner already deceased, vice minister of Safety through the second presidential time period of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Final December, when Peronism regained the presidency and the provincial authorities of Buenos Aires, it was assigned the sophisticated Safety portfolio below the orders of Governor Axel Kiciloff, one other trustworthy of Cristina. Berni was clear from the start: “My boss is Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.” Not the president, Alberto Fernández, however the vp.

A “man of the fitting”

Cohabitation with the nationwide minister, Sabina Frederic, began badly. Frederic rejected the police use of the Taser electrical weapon; Berni declared himself in favor. Already in February of this yr, Berni accused Frederic of not cooperating within the tough administration of the Buenos Aires suburbs and demanded that he withdraw the Federal Police forces from the province. Frederic is an anthropologist and progressive. Berni is in no hurry to outline himself as a “man of the fitting”.

The disagreements between Frederic and Berni have been chaining. When the nationwide authorities favored the discharge of prisoners to keep away from contagion of the covid in prisons, Berni opposed it. On June 10, Berni starred in a spectacular motion within the city of Almirante Brown: armed with a submachine gun (“the navy spent extra time with the weapon than with our spouse,” he stated later) and within the firm of an escort and a collaborator, personally detained the suspect of getting shot and killed a gendarme. The pictures of the operation precipitated an affect.

On July 1, the primary day of the return to strict quarantine in Buenos Aires, he starred in one other incident by publicly abroning a Federal Police command (depending on Sabina Frederic) who was working a visitors management. Final Wednesday, throughout a gathering in an workplace close to Ezeiza within the presence of Governor Kicillof, Frederic and Berni had a direct conflict. In keeping with eyewitnesses, at one level Berni eliminated his masks and abruptly received up from the desk. “Are you going to attract or assault me for being a girl?” The minister snapped. In keeping with the identical witness, quoted by the newspapers Clarion and The nation, Berni replied that issues have been dangerous when a Safety Minister didn’t know the right way to distinguish between a masks and a gun.

The Authorities of Alberto Fernández closed ranks round Frederic. A authorities spokesman stated Inside Minister Eduardo had been charged with Wado Pedro, who would handle with Kicillof the dismissal of Berni. De Pedro denied having acquired such a fee. Berni took the difficulty down and stated in radio statements that he would go away as quickly as Kicillof requested him. This newspaper repeatedly known as Berni to supply his model of the occasions, however didn’t obtain a response.

It isn’t simple to switch Sergio Berni. First, as a result of the Buenos Aires suburbs are going by means of a triple disaster (well being, financial and quickly growing crime) and managing safety within the province shouldn’t be a gorgeous activity. Second, as a result of Berni has the devotion of the Buenos Aires Police, a really conflictive physique (proper now a number of of its brokers are being investigated for the disappearance, on April 30, of a younger detainee) and with an extended historical past of corruption and insubordination. The Buenos Aires commissioners name Berni “boss”. And third, as a result of Sergio Berni has huge reputation within the poorest neighborhoods. He’s a politician who’s on the bottom and walks fearlessly by means of extremely conflictive settlements.

One other heterodox Peronist, the instructor and commerce unionist Luis d´Elia, outlined the matter two months in the past in a tweet: “Sergio Berni arrives at Villa Madero on a supermoto, carries a rifle, has the troopers shitting, he talks with the neighbors, offers options and is applauded. Past the doubts that it generates, I acknowledge that it’s what the poor folks need ”.

Sergio Berni has ambitions. In 2019 he wished to be a candidate for the governorship of Buenos Aires, though he lastly gave up and joined the Kicillof marketing campaign. Now, many Peronist leaders consider that in 2023 he’ll aspire to the presidency of the Republic. “It appears like scum to me,” stated a veteran of the Justicialist Party, “However, in a scenario of great disaster, it may grow to be one thing much like an Argentine Bolsonaro.”