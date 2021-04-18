Sergio Berni, Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, pointed this Sunday against the demonstrations in front of the Presidential Palace of Olivos for the new restrictive measures that President Alberto Fernández ordered to stop the advance of the second wave of coronavirus.

“Obviously the protests are organized with a political purpose“, he expressed in dialogue with radio Con Vos, and described as” inadmissible “that there are opposition leaders who promote them.

On Saturday, a group of protesters again demonstrated in front of Olivos and even defied the measures announced by Albert Fernández, by remaining in the place after 8:00 p.m. The same happened in front of La Rosada, where incidents occurred.

“I am not afraid of protest. It seems to me that in a free, democratic country like ours, anyone is free to express themselves as they see fit, always maintaining a degree of sanity and responsibilityd, “said the Buenos Aires official.

At the same time, he added that it is not the same to demonstrate on July 9, as it is in front of “the President’s house.” And he added that in the face of a health crisis with almost 30,000 infections, 400 deaths per day and 60,000 deaths per week, “the decisions of the Executive Power in terms of protecting society are totally indisputable.”

Patricia Bullrich, in the cacerolazo in front of the Quinta de Olivos. Twitter photo

Criticisms of Bullrich

Berni also pointed to the former Minister of Security and president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich, for having joined the protests in Olivos after the new restrictions came into effect.

What can we imagine of Bullrich if he represents his own interests? Does what surveys or your own interest determines“said the Buenos Aires official.

He also accused her of “incoherent”, recalling her candidacy for head of the City Government when she was competing against Mauricio Macri, whom she accused – according to the minister – of a “thief.”

“Bullrich shows a very large degree of incoherenceand. Six years ago he asked Macri to return the money he stole and now he says that Macri has to be president again. The truth is that they are situations that do not merit any type of analysis, “he said.

Compliance and criticism of the City

Axel Kicillof’s minister also highlighted the high compliance of Buenos Aires residents to the new restrictive measures in the territory of the province of Buenos Aires.

“There is a very strong compliance”, he expressed. And he highlighted the “individual responsibility” of citizens to comply with the rules imposed by the national government.

“What we try to avoid are infections, which have to do with social mobility, as they are restricted there will be fewer infections and the expected result occurs,” Berni added.

At the same time, he stated that the objective is to generate “strong results” to be able to go through the winter with the capacity of beds necessary to serve the people of Buenos Aires.

Berni also took the opportunity to criticize the management of the City of Buenos Aires, where he argued that “there are no beds” and that 83% of porteños who are cared for in a private health system “totally collapsed.”

“We are alerted by the almost petty attitude of the City Government for not following restrictive measures that everyone knows is the only way we have, “he concluded.

