Sergio Berni again aimed against Sabina Frederic, in a new chapter of tension that exists between the Ministers of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires and the Minister of the Nation. The Buenos Aires official assured that Frederic lies to Alberto Fernández and criticized the policy of releasing prisoners in the pandemic.

“I think the President is lied to. Who? The minister (Frederic), for example. You says one thing that is notLike we have four thousand gendarmes on the streets of the Province and they coordinate with us. All that is a lie, “Berni said about the intern with his national counterpart.

After the recent differences in the case of M.’s kidnapping, the Buenos Aires minister noted: “For me, the Minister of the Nation can be Fixed Pinion. What interests me is being able to coordinate, as I did with (Diego) Santilli “.

“When I raised my voice because they couldn’t release prisoners, they called me in the madman’s place. We are going through a security emergency. The national government makes an effort, but if it is not accompanied by conducive measures in the Ministry of National Security … “, Berni complained.

Sergio Berni in the operation to find M., in Luján. Photo Luciano Thieberger

“We do not know where the four thousand gendarmes who say they came to the Province are, nor how many there really are. Maybe they coordinate with the elevator operator“, he ironized.

Also, in line with recent statements, he referred to the pressure on him to resign. “I don’t know who asked for my head. But everyone says they asked for my head. they have to go are the ones that don’t work, those who speculate to hold onto a chair, “he said in an extensive interview with A24.

Immediately afterwards, he took the opportunity to continue with his indirect questions to Frederic: “Some say they live in the suburbs, but when they go to work they do it. with custody and motorcycles“.

And about the current affairs of the national cabinet, after the departure of Marcela Losardo from the Ministry of Justice, he asked himself: “Do you think that with Cristina the officials would be overwhelmed? No, an official who does not work or is overwhelmed goes home. “

Liberation of prisoners: “I raised my voice and they did not release 10 thousand”

Mutiny in Devoto prison, calling for the release of prisoners. Berni again criticized the measure. Photo Juano Tesone

This Tuesday afternoon and with a campaign format, Berni had distanced himself from the policy of releasing prisoners due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was promoted by the national government. Hours later, he reiterated his position on the matter.

“Almost alone I raised my voice. Thanks to that they did not release 10 thousand. Justice wanted to continue releasing, releasing and releasing. They had the intention, unjustifiably or justifiably, to free all the prisoners because a pandemic was coming, “said the Buenos Aires minister.

On the situation of the prisoners, it was shown inclement: “They chose their future, to be there, to be banned as we all do, as doctors, nurses or police officers did during the pandemic. If they committed crimes, jail. If jail is dangersa in the pandemic, sorry”.

And about the Zaffaroni doctrine that was behind the liberation of prisoners, he said: “For me, it is all a delusion.”

The kidnapping of M .: “McDonald’s arrived before the national government”

In another section of the note, he qualified as “Irrelevant” the attack on Eduardo Villalba, Frederic’s second, with whom he had a run-in after the discovery of M. in Luján.

“Frederic’s secretary is irrelevant. I heard he was given a shove … Faced with that scene, I should be grateful. I said to him ‘take them from here before passing a piece of paper’. He did not want to leave, I accompanied him. It lasted 30 seconds. It went fast. It was with him and another one “,

He revealed that, after the appearance of the kidnapped girl in Parque Avellaneda, national officials “fought to see if they had to wait for the Federal Police ambulance, to take your picture. “

Eduardo Villalba, Secretary of National Security, said that he was “pushed” by Sergio Berni. Photo Capture A24

He recalled that they were “alone” in the operation, without national assistance. Y crossed to Santiago Cafiero.

“The Chief of Staff said that when the smoke passes we were going to see that the Nation and the Province worked in coordination. I’m going to tell him something: McDonald’s arrived before the national government. The mother said she wanted to eat a hamburger and they arrived earlier, “he said.

Finally, he said that did not receive any calls from Alberto Fernández after the episode with Villalba and explained why – he believes – they pressure him to resign.

“Upset. Didn’t they ask for my resignation? Why annoying. But in a federal country, the decision in the province is autonomous. The President has zero pesor on what a governor must decide. And my resignation is the authority of Axel Kicillof, not the President. “

DS