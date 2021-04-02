Holy Week

Sergio Alejandro Berni filled the glass for national officials on Tuesday of last week. Without stopping his crusade against the management of Alberto Fernández, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security carefully chose the place from which to continue targeting the national government.

Berni visited Viviana Canosa’s television program and there he attacked: “Those who have to leave are the civil servants who do not work. Many of them live in the suburbs, but they go with custody in front and in the back.” And she continued against her national counterpart Sabina Frederic: “I think the minister is lying to the President.” And finally, it was against Alberto’s friend: “Do you think that with Cristina Kirchner the officials would do what they want? With her, an official who does not work, he goes home. He does not go to rest in Paris. goes home “, in a clear signal to Marcela Losardo, the former Minister of Justice.

The permanence of the provincial security minister is already a matter for the two main shareholders of the Frente de Todos. Alberto told Cristina in one of his last talks: “Berni is my problem”. He told her after the vice president ignored the presence of the doctor and lawyer in the first row of the act in Las Flores, the last public appearance of the vice president: “I did not take care of the organization,” replied CFK. The organization ran on behalf of the government of Axel Kicillof, the other protagonist of the dispute of the top of the FdT on whether or not Berni will continue in his position.

Berni, in the front row, applauding Cristina, together with the Buenos Aires Minister of Justice, Julio Alak.

After the presentation in Viviana Canosa’s program, Berni was called to silence. “He went on vacation to the South. As if there were no problems with security, he took Easter “, complains a senior national official. From the military environment they deny that and say that he is, resting in the field, with his family. But this will not remain like this: there is several mayors prepared to go out to cross it to the provincial minister when he reappears publicly. Several of them were seen in the meetings they had last week, as Clarín said, with the national minister Frederic to revive the “Sentinel Operation”, an idea put in practice by Néstor Kirchner, and which means the sending of federal forces to the suburbs to work against insecurity The minister met Juan Zabaleta, Mariano Cascallares, Leonardo Nardini, Gustavo Menéndez and Fernando Espinoza, all Buenos Aires chiefs. The novel will continue …

Sergio Berni, with multiple media presence

Spicy official

The woman is the mother of three children, she likes soccer – a fan of Colón – and of the musical group “Los Palmeras”. On the professional side, he is a Magister at the San Andrés University and in politics, he is daughter of the most traditional leader of Santa Fe Peronism, Raúl “Gringo” Carignano. Today, she is the General Director of MIgraciones and her statements on the subject of tourists abroad have aroused controversy: fanaticism in their own and radical rejection in critics. Florence Carignano is the first woman in charge of borders and he arrived there hand in hand with Wado De Pedro, his political boss.

His defenders say that “he repatriated 400 thousand Argentines” during the first stage of the pandemic and his detractors, that his current speech classifies as “chetos” those who have traveled abroad and today, logically, they intend to return to their homes. But what is clear is that it worries her Carignano awakens loves and hates but not indifference from the senior seat of Migrations. Let’s see those passports …

The head of Migrations, Florencia Carignano. Photo: Twitter

Electoral gate

An opposition event drew attention for a political comeback. The event was in a presentation by the restless Patricia Bullrich with the pharmaceutical unionist Marcelo Peretta. And over there The former ambassador and president for a day appeared, the missionary Ramón Puerta. Those present at the event recalled that the man is a close friend of Mauricio Macri and that he had come quite a long way from the political scene. But now the former governor was also seen in the second plenary session of the CTE, the Confederation of Workers and Employers, with Bullrich and Peretta, where it was clear: “I come on behalf of Republican Peronism and Miguel Pichetto.”

Everyone left the meeting smiling and tasting, while their chinstraps, some delicious croissants. A continental breakfast for former President Puerta!