The Buenos Aires Security Minister, Sergio Berni, spoke about the situation of the coronavirus and confidently assured that from June the pandemic “it will be part of history in Argentina and the world” because, according to his vision, the country reached “the famous peak” of infections.

“I think we are reaching the famous peak that was talked about in March, where all the specialists discussed when it was going to happen and we said that it would arrive when society resumed its usual rhythm. And, except for the sector of those over 70 years of age, many of whom are still locked up in their homes, the rest was normalizing, “Berni began with his theory.

And he continued: “From there we saw how the cases grew abruptly, I think that in a short time we will begin to see that it goes down. Hopefully that is the case, ”Berni remarked in dialogue with the program El Gíglico (Radio Rivadavia).

The minister insisted that according to his vision the cases will gradually begin to decline and that in this way he hopes that it will emerge “A window of three or four months to do a massive vaccination.”

Regarding this, he said that “Argentina has 300,000 vaccines and the promise that two and a half million more vaccines will arrive by the end of January, in addition to those that are being negotiated with other laboratories,” he said.

Asked about the efficacy of vaccines, the official was optimistic: “I think that from June the pandemic will be part of the history of Argentina and the world.”

And he continued: “It is planned to vaccinate the vast majority of Buenos Aires citizens where the police and teachers, groups that have the greatest contact with the virus, will be the first to receive them. If everything happens as planned, in February we will have a massive vaccination, “he concluded.

Regarding the number of new infections that have been added in recent weeks, Berni assured that this moment is more dangerous than it was during the winter.

“The chain of contagions it is worse than the previous one, in terms of the speed at which they are spreading. But the good data is that mortality is much lower. This has to do with the degrees of immunity and the amount of viral load that circulates ”, he indicated.

