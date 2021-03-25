There was no meeting alone and they did not even arrive or leave the act together, but it was not necessary: ​​the staging that involved Cristina’s passage in Las Flores, with Sergio Berni in the front row, was an unequivocal message of endorsement After a week in which the Buenos Aires Minister of Security was once again the center of controversy over his internship with his national counterpart, Sabina Frederic, and a sector of the national government was encouraged to ask for his departure.

Few things are adapted, like the acts that Cristina leads, to that old axiom that says that in politics nothing happens by chance. And the preview of the public reappearance of the vice confirms that, amid the rumors circulated by the Casa Rosada last week, it seems immovable, even if Alberto Fernández asks his minister to resign.

As he was able to reconstruct Clarion With sources involved in the organization of the event, Berni’s attendance was only confirmed at the last minute, despite the fact that it was held in the land where his wife is from Agustina Propato, provincial senator of the Frente de Todos. The minister, who enjoys the media more than signing up for this type of event, did not compromise his presence despite having been invited several times by the municipal authorities. Until he received a call that left him no margin: “Cristina is going to go, you have to be“.

Cristina Kirchner, at the event in Las Flores for a new anniversary of the coup d’état.

There are conflicting versions regarding where the call came from: the majority maintain that it was from La Plata, but there is no lack of the one who assures that it came directly from the Senate.

Its location, in the front row, and the constant close-ups made by the official broadcast were not a coincidence either. More than a wink, it was an order that the minister whom many consider uncontrollable fulfilled without further questions. It is known that Cristina, who did take time to speak with Propato, does not like to be challenged through the media by asking for the head of her officials.

Suggestively, on Tuesday, before the event, Berni gave an interview in America in which, far from backing down in his crusade against Frederic, he redoubled the bet (“I think the minister is lying to the President”) and even threw darts for elevation to Fernández himself.

This is not the first time that Berni has publicly challenged the President, but in this case it made a dent in an axis on which Cristina planted the flag when she complained about the “officials who do not work.” “Do you think that with her the civil servants would do what they want, they would be overwhelmed, they would not work? With her, an official that does not work, she goes home, she does not go to rest in Paris. politics, that the Government is not a club of friends, “he pointed out in reference to the elegant exit that Alberto F. agreed for the former Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, his lifelong partner.

Beyond the support of the vice president, Axel Kicillof never evaluated asking for his resignation after he rebuked and took the Secretary of Security, Eduardo Villalba, by the neck. Not even when a group of civil servants, among them ministers and front lines of the FdT, came out in defense of Frederic and raised that it was a case of gender violence against her, despite having been a cross between two men.

The bond between the governor and his most rebellious minister ran from least to greatest and grew stronger over time. There is a “mutual respect”, as described by those who closely follow that relationship, which began with some friction, and also an implicit “pact” of non-interference and freedom in the area. “Axel asks all of us for results and from Crazy, as much as it has a different style, so far it can not complain “, summary from the Province.

The implicit “pact”, for others, extends to political pretensions. Although in informal talks, Kicillof usually denies those who place him on the presidential grid to confront Máximo Kirchner and admits that if it depended on him, he would seek re-election, he knows that the aspiration that Berni does not hide to go for the governorship does not represent a real risk of competitionRather, it is tied to its future: the minister said publicly that he will obey the decisions of his “boss” the governor and, of course, of his “only political leader,” Cristina.