The Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, denied having influenced the departure of his national peer, Sabina Frederic, while celebrating the appointment of Aníbal Fernández to fill the vacant position.

“I did not ask Cristina (Kirchner) to displace Frederic. Besides that I never heard that version, it is unfounded, “said the Buenos Aires official, who had several public clashes with the former minister.

In one of the first sparks, Berni questioned her about the repeal of the protocol for the use of taser guns and, in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine, the faced before the cameras for the checkpoints on the bridges that link the City with the Province.

“What I had to say, I said in front of society. With the former minister we did not understand each other. We felt that greater commitment was lacking in national management. The same thing happened to the governor of Santa Fe. But it is a past stage, “he added in dialogue with A24.

President Alberto Fernández with Sergio Berni, Buenos Aires Minister of Security

In a more peaceful tone and away from controversy, he said that “the change of a minister has nothing to do with his good or bad management, but with the needs of the moment.”

“It does not mean that a minister leaves because he is badInstead, at this stage, the Government needs to carry out other functions. All of us who managed during these two years of pandemic, we spent two exhausting years, “he completed.

On the other hand, he expressed his agreement with the arrival of Aníbal Fernández, who had already served in the Security portfolio when it was merged with that of Justice, between 2008 and 2009, during the presidency of Cristina Kirchner.

“With Aníbal we have a permanent dialogue. He is a militant of our space. We understand what we are talking about. We both work hard and we are committed. Nobody can doubt the management capacity of Aníbal “, highlighted who defined insecurity as a” sensation “at the time.



Anibal Fernández, new Minister of Security, at Casa Rosada. Photo Federico López Claro

He also warned that “the province of Buenos Aires has a structural problem, which is insecurity“and that, to solve it, it requires” a lot of work, effort, investment and time. ”

However, he stated that “the economy is the most important indicator“and that” weighed heavily in these last elections. ”

“We arrived at an election with a very worrying economic situation. We had certain expectations of being able to improve those four years of Macri and, for different reasons, such as the pandemic, could not be fulfilled. But society is not interested in excuses and needs answers, “he closed.

Santa Fe, another priority for Fernández

The new Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, had his first meeting as a cabinet official of Alberto Fernández with the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, who demanded concrete actions against the drug trafficking that Rosario hacks. At the exit, the provincial president demanded “more Federal Justice” for the governing district.

It was a meeting in which the narco issue, which shoot homicide figures In one of the main cities of the province it has been a problem unresolved for years. The last national policy on the subject was that of the replaced minister Sabina Frederic: she compared the encryption of Rosario with those of the City of Buenos Aires, in a false projection and with the intention of an electoral campaign.

Frederic had said it after a violent raid of 6 homicides in 20 hours.

Upon leaving the meeting with Fernández, the governor said it was “a necessary disclosure of information” of the vision of his management on the work of this time between Santa Fe and the Nation, “of the particular situation that is lived in the last months”. It sounded like a complaint.

