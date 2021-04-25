The dispute between Sergio Berni and the Minister of Security Sabina Frederic had a new chapter this Saturday when at the The Night of Mirtha, the Buenos Aires official accused his nation of having “a crazy fantasy“to coordinate security policies with mayors of the suburbs.

The controversy was fueled when the driver Juana Viale asked Berni why he was not speaking with the Minister of National Security. “That makes him very bad to the province Buenos Aires, “began the Buenos Aires official to immediately raise his doctrinal position that the interests of the homeland come first and that he does not interpose them with” the personal problems“.

It was in this context that Berni asserted that Frederic’s interests, at least from his perspective, are far removed from the interests of the country. “Because a minister of the national government who tries to generate policies with the mayors, who do not have any police articulation tool, is a folly“, he emphasized.

The reference has to do with the recent decision of President Alberto Fernández to give the green light to the Minister of Security to negotiate directly with the heads of the suburban districts different measures such as the sending of federal forces.

For Berni, this political decision is what he does is “negatively impact in a province, which in addition to being going through a virological pandemic is going through an endemic disease that is insecurity. “

“If it is believed that a national minister can have the crazy fantasy of coordinating security policies with the mayors, it is disrespecting the people of Buenos Aires and the people of Buenos Aires are going to charge them,” the provincial security minister shot.

The truth is that at the end of March, fed up with Sergio Berni’s public questioning against his administration, the President ordered Minister Frederic to reactivate the meetings with the mayors of Greater Buenos Aires so that they have interference in the preparation of the map of crime and in the deployment of federal forces.

Berni repeatedly asked to control directly in the territory the federal forces that the Nation has for the Province. However, Alberto Fernández not only ignored the demands of the Buenos Aires minister but also expanded the influence of the mayors, who also did not hide their criticism of the official who supports Cristina Kirchner.

From the Casa Rosada they justified the decision to open direct dialogue with the mayors, who as they explained have a different opinion about where the gendarmes should be with respect to what the province says.

For now, Berni does not stop expressing his differences with Alberto Fernández. In La Noche de Mirtha, the minister insisted that he has “different looks“management with the President.

