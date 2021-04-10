After the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, confirmed that her dialogue with Sergio Berni continues to be broken, the head of the Security portfolio of the Province of Buenos Aires came out to the crossing and launched: “She always puts her personal problems before the common good.”

Amid the beginning of the new restrictions imposed by the Government led by Alberto Fernández to stop the increase in infections as a result of the second wave of coronavirus, Berni participated in the Intratables program, for America, and did not hesitate to answer Frederic.

“The truth is, it seems to me that Argentina is experiencing a health emergency and I think it is irrelevant what the Minister of Security can say. That said, I think those expressions show us, once again, the degree of irresponsibility of the minister”, He declared.

And he continued: “We are in a situation of extreme delicacy with respect to the advance of the pandemic and these are issues that, at this point, we cannot be discussing. Personal problems cannot be put before managerial responsibility. Those of us who have management responsibility know that the common good is sacred and that there is no difference that can separate us from it “.

He also maintained that the minister’s statements regarding it were “a lack of respect for the people of Buenos Aires.”

Sabina Frederic, Minister of National Security.

“The differences that I can have with Sabina Frederic are minimal if I compare them with those that I can have, for example, with the City Government. They are practically non-existent. However, despite the terrible differences that I have with the City Government, I have the responsibility to manage, to create better security conditions and I sit down with them once a week to permanently coordinate work ”, he added.

On the other hand, Berni offered a message of support for the new restrictions in force in Argentina: “Any restrictive measure, like it or not, more or less broad, is always beneficial to eliminate viral circulation. We are in a situation of extreme gravity, more than our neighboring countries ”.

Meanwhile, he explained that if “a police officer sees that there is an infringement of the traffic regulations, he has to apply a sanction because, if not, he would breach his obligation as a public official”, although he stressed that in principle “the simple call for attention” It’s enough.