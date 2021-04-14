The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, asked this Wednesday to intensify the restrictions and “close strictly” before the advance of the second wave of coronavirus, while reminding that last year Argentina began the total quarantine with “31 cases per day”.

Berni considered that the restrictions implemented so far “have not” managed to contain the increase in cases, so he asked for more controls: “It is clear that these restrictive measures must be deepened much more, whether we like them or not.”

“We go into quarantine with 31 infections per day (…) Today we have 9 thousand times more and we have all the beds occupied. There is no doubt that at this point we have to close strictly,” he emphasized in statements to radio Eleven Ten.

News in development.

