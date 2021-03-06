The Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, openly said disagree with the official decision to repeal the changes in the Migration Law that the Government of Mauricio Macri had established in 2017, when the process to expel immigrants who commit crimes was speeded up.

“I was one of the first to propose that that foreign criminals in Argentina were expelled quickly, that the procedural times will be shortened and that no access so cheerfully of those foreigners who have a criminal record that has to do with robbery or deprivation of liberty, ”Berni began arguing in a telephone dialogue with the TV program Intratables.

He also clarified that no one contacted him from the national Cabinet and that he learned of the repeal through the newspapers. And added: “It is a decision with which I do not agree.”

Although he was always critical of the management of Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich at the head of the Ministry of Security, and considered that that period “was four years of smoke bombs”, in this case, he acknowledged: “If there was something that really worked, it was the rapid expulsion of foreigners who commit crimes”.

Changes to immigration policy had been established in 2017, when Macri signed Decree 70/2017 that created a “very summary special immigration procedure” with the aim of denying entry and expelling foreign criminals with greater agility.

At that time, the macrista management had argued that the measure was based on the fact that each State has “the sovereign prerogative to decide the criteria for the admission and expulsion of non-nationals” and responded to “the duration of administrative and judicial processes” thus like the increase of foreigners in Argentine prisons.

Now, through decree 138/2021, the Government eliminated hardening of controls set by the macrismo because, according to the arguments, the changes in the Migration Law “are irreconcilable” with the National Constitution and with the international system for the protection of human rights, “among which it is worth mentioning the violation of the principle of due process, the right to have legal assistance and defense, the restriction to a broad and sufficient control of the judicial power over the acts of the administrative authority, the extent to which the preventive retention of the migrant is envisaged without defining the causes that enable it and the restriction of the rights of family reunification and dispensation for humanitarian reasons ”.

Berni continued his criticism of the government in dialogue with Radio Miter on Saturday morning where he warned: “It is not a discussion of racism, do not run me off with that speech. I do not share or celebrate those who say that we are returning rights. Argentina has universality of rights that reach the same foreigners who can study, free access to health, many enjoy the universal allowance for children ”.

Berni on the repeal of the government: “It is a decision with which I do not agree.” Photo: MARCELO CARROLL.

And he insisted: “We have to discuss what kind of people we want to settle in Argentina, if they are good people or not. Those groups that take the joy of extending rights to foreigners who have minor crimes, when they have an act of insecurity in Argentina they are the first to shout to the sky”.

The Buenos Aires official detached himself from those who promoted the repeal and said he was not part: “Sometimes the voices of some groups that they claim the representation of a group that is not what we Argentines are discussing”.

He also claimed to be a Peronist and that “in the basic unit Perón taught that there is only one kind of man: the one who works”.

“It is not to agree or disagree, that is, what model of country we want,” said Berni, who in turn acknowledged that this is what makes “every day is more difficult generate better and greater security for the people of Buenos Aires ”.

Along these lines, he analyzed: “They have left us a country like a ship full of holes and we are covering the patches and removing the water. On the other hand, someone makes waves and does not care that water continues to enter the boat, It is very difficult”.

Berni considered that the national government’s measure is comparable to what happened during the beginning of the pandemic with the release of prisoners from some prisons due to the risk of a massive contagion of coronavirus: “This is the same discussion as when the doors of the criminal, those who were there offended and are architects of their own destiny ”.

